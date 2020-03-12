An Apple-centric guide to effective (and productive) remote working

Are Android upgrades actually improving? It's complicated

Containers on the desktop? You bet — on Windows 10X

Latest Analysis
Man looking through binoculars preview look watching

Windows 10 Redstone: A guide to the Insider Preview builds

Get the latest info on new preview builds of Windows 10 as they roll out from Microsoft. Now updated for Insider Preview Build 19582 for the Fast ring, released on March 12, 2020.

coronavirus lab research analytics by da kuk getty

Coronavirus: Managing (and pivoting) during a crisis

If you weren’t entirely prepared for COVID-19, you’re not alone. Ensuring business continuity in crisis management mode requires the right mix of technology, patience and agility. This collection of Insider Pro articles may help.

Microsoft Windows 7 security patches/updates
Patch Tuesday Debugged

Take your time, get it right for March Patch Tuesday

With 115 patches, this will be a difficult set of updates to release and manage. Test the changes to each platform, create a staged rollout plan and wait for imminent changes from Microsoft.

windows 10 logo

Windows 10: A guide to the updates

Here's what you need to know about each update to the current version of Windows 10 as it's released from Microsoft. Now updated for KB4551762, released March 12, 2020.

Firefox Android
Android Intelligence

6 big reasons to try the new Firefox Android preview

Even if you're mostly content with Chrome, Mozilla's latest Android effort deserves your attention.

gears / build management + automation / circuits

Atlassian adds no-code automation to Jira Cloud products

New workflow automation capabilities are a result of Atlassian’s acquisition of Code Barrel last year.

porting converting transformation rebirth change butterfly
Apple Holic

Apple had big plans for 2020. Some remain in place.

Apple had big plans for 2020. And then the virus came.

cyclical update arrows on a background of orange progress bars

Data confirms: Given control, users opt for just one Windows 10 upgrade per year

Windows 10 users rejected Microsoft's longtime contention that operating systems should be updated on an aggressive tempo.

patch on top of Windows logo
Woody on Windows

Disappearing SMBv3 patch, non-security Office patches, and a so-far-mild Patch Tuesday

With lots of drama over a patch that was never released, and a handful of non-security Office patches that should’ve been released a week ago, this month’s Patch Tuesday is progressing surprisingly well.

mouse with ipad pro
Apple Holic

How to use Hot Corners and Work Spaces on iPad to stay productive

Using Hot Corners and work spaces on your iPad may make your tablet feel more like a Mac.

windows 10 windows microsoft laptop keyboard update by nirodesign getty

Come on, Microsoft! Is it really that hard to update Windows 10 right?

February Windows 10 patches were a mess. Is Microsoft ever going to get its Win10 patches act together?

Computerworld | Shark Tank
Shark Tank

Wayback Wednesday: Oops!

When ‘Reply All’ isn’t embarrassing enough.

Alarm clock

16 time-saving Android shortcuts

Give your mobile productivity a boost with these easy-to-master Android shortcuts.

Microsoft Office 365 logo

Office 365: A guide to the updates

Get the latest info on new features, bug fixes, and security updates for Office 365 for Windows as they roll out from Microsoft. Now updated for Version 2002 (Build 12527.20278), released Mar. 10, 2020.

digital data surveillance eye with Windows logo

Microsoft eliminates a Windows 10 telemetry setting, renames others

The company’s changes to its diagnostic data collection settings debuted in a recent Insider build, implying that they won’t make it into the impending spring upgrade.