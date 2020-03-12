Advertisement
Latest Analysis
Windows 10 Redstone: A guide to the Insider Preview builds
Get the latest info on new preview builds of Windows 10 as they roll out from Microsoft. Now updated for Insider Preview Build 19582 for the Fast ring, released on March 12, 2020.
Coronavirus: Managing (and pivoting) during a crisis
If you weren’t entirely prepared for COVID-19, you’re not alone. Ensuring business continuity in crisis management mode requires the right mix of technology, patience and agility. This collection of Insider Pro articles may help.
Patch Tuesday Debugged
Take your time, get it right for March Patch Tuesday
With 115 patches, this will be a difficult set of updates to release and manage. Test the changes to each platform, create a staged rollout plan and wait for imminent changes from Microsoft.
Windows 10: A guide to the updates
Here's what you need to know about each update to the current version of Windows 10 as it's released from Microsoft. Now updated for KB4551762, released March 12, 2020.
Android Intelligence
6 big reasons to try the new Firefox Android preview
Even if you're mostly content with Chrome, Mozilla's latest Android effort deserves your attention.
Atlassian adds no-code automation to Jira Cloud products
New workflow automation capabilities are a result of Atlassian’s acquisition of Code Barrel last year.
Apple Holic
Apple had big plans for 2020. Some remain in place.
Apple had big plans for 2020. And then the virus came.
Data confirms: Given control, users opt for just one Windows 10 upgrade per year
Windows 10 users rejected Microsoft's longtime contention that operating systems should be updated on an aggressive tempo.
Woody on Windows
Disappearing SMBv3 patch, non-security Office patches, and a so-far-mild Patch Tuesday
With lots of drama over a patch that was never released, and a handful of non-security Office patches that should’ve been released a week ago, this month’s Patch Tuesday is progressing surprisingly well.
Apple Holic
How to use Hot Corners and Work Spaces on iPad to stay productive
Using Hot Corners and work spaces on your iPad may make your tablet feel more like a Mac.
White Paper
Come on, Microsoft! Is it really that hard to update Windows 10 right?
February Windows 10 patches were a mess. Is Microsoft ever going to get its Win10 patches act together?
Shark Tank