IT News
Woody on Windows
It’s time to install most of July's Windows and Office patches
If you’ve been keeping your Windows 7/Server 2008 R2 machines clean with “Security-only” patches, July has an important change to consider. For most people, the coast is clear to install the July 2019 patches.
Windows by the numbers: Finally, the 7-to-10 migration kicks into high gear
Windows 7's share of all PCs dropped sharply in July, indicating users are finally migrating to Windows 10 as 7's end-of-support date draws ever closer.
How Windows 10 users can upgrade on their schedule, not Microsoft's
Now that Microsoft has changed the way Windows upgrades are rolled out, it's possible for users to delay updating – within limits. Here's what to do.
IDG Contributor Network
NVIDIA’s GauGAN once again showcases the future of AI personal computing
NVIDIA’s GauGAN will transform those of us that can’t draw into true artists, and similar technology is transforming what we read and how we write to improve productivity and significantly enhance both our skills and our speed. This...
Apple Holic
Apple suspends Siri snooping (and promises more control for the rest of us)
Apple announces the immediate global suspension of its controversial Siri grading program
Shark Tank
There are only so many shapes
And really, it could happen to anyone.
How to print and scan with Android
Handle paper documents like a pro with this simple guide to Android printing and scanning.
Top web browsers 2019: Chrome swallows more share
Its biggest monthly user-share gain in three years pushes Google’s browser ever closer to the 70% mark.
Asana’s Workload tool aims to prevent worker burnout
The new feature gives managers an all-in-one view of employees’ project workloads and lets them reassign or reschedule tasks accordingly.
Android Intelligence
How Google's Pixel 4 radar system could be more than a gimmick
Before you write off Google's new hand gesture feature as yet another mobile tech parlor trick, consider some critical points about the technology behind it.
The Zen of Mobile
In mobile, does IT want more control or less work?
Would changing mobile warranty rules be a good or bad thing for enterprise IT?
Apple Holic
How to get more from the Apple AirPods you wear to work
Apple’s AirPods have become part of daily life which means you may need these tips...
What's in the latest Chrome update? No more Flash (without jumping through hoops)
Chrome 76 disables Flash by default, closes an Incognito Mode loophole and simplifies Progressive Web App installation.
Schneider Electric India launches innovation challenge ‘Hackware 2019’
The contest will offer an open platform for seasoned experts as well as budding engineers to share ideas that can reshape the future and showcase the criticality of sustainability.
Wipro launches co-innovation center with AWS at Bangalore
This ‘innovation-in-action’ center will enable Wipro to develop and showcase its offerings on AWS Cloud for clients across industry sectors.
