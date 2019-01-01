What’s cooking inside SAP Labs India?

India’s highest paying tech jobs and the skills that rake in the big bucks

Microsoft Patch Alert: Welcome to the Upside Down


Patch + update options > Pixelized tools + refresh symbol with branching paths
Woody on Windows

It’s time to install most of July's Windows and Office patches

If you’ve been keeping your Windows 7/Server 2008 R2 machines clean with “Security-only” patches, July has an important change to consider. For most people, the coast is clear to install the July 2019 patches.

windows 7 logo in the rear view mirror

Windows by the numbers: Finally, the 7-to-10 migration kicks into high gear

Windows 7's share of all PCs dropped sharply in July, indicating users are finally migrating to Windows 10 as 7's end-of-support date draws ever closer.

windows 10 windows microsoft laptop keyboard update by nirodesign getty

How Windows 10 users can upgrade on their schedule, not Microsoft's

Now that Microsoft has changed the way Windows upgrades are rolled out, it's possible for users to delay updating – within limits. Here's what to do.

nvidia logo 2
IDG Contributor Network

NVIDIA’s GauGAN once again showcases the future of AI personal computing

NVIDIA’s GauGAN will transform those of us that can’t draw into true artists, and similar technology is transforming what we read and how we write to improve productivity and significantly enhance both our skills and our speed. This...

Scattered business people in personal wireframe spaces within a massive data repository.
Apple Holic

Apple suspends Siri snooping (and promises more control for the rest of us)

Apple announces the immediate global suspension of its controversial Siri grading program

printer port
Shark Tank

There are only so many shapes

And really, it could happen to anyone.

phone paper icons green background

How to print and scan with Android

Handle paper documents like a pro with this simple guide to Android printing and scanning.

browsers

Top web browsers 2019: Chrome swallows more share

Its biggest monthly user-share gain in three years pushes Google’s browser ever closer to the 70% mark.

stress / headache / frustration / problem / fatigue

Asana’s Workload tool aims to prevent worker burnout

The new feature gives managers an all-in-one view of employees’ project workloads and lets them reassign or reschedule tasks accordingly.

Google Pixel 4 - Project Soli Radar
Android Intelligence

How Google's Pixel 4 radar system could be more than a gimmick

Before you write off Google's new hand gesture feature as yet another mobile tech parlor trick, consider some critical points about the technology behind it.

activity trends primary
The Zen of Mobile

In mobile, does IT want more control or less work?

Would changing mobile warranty rules be a good or bad thing for enterprise IT?

airpods 3 release date
Apple Holic

How to get more from the Apple AirPods you wear to work

Apple’s AirPods have become part of daily life which means you may need these tips...

pcw chrome primary

What's in the latest Chrome update? No more Flash (without jumping through hoops)

Chrome 76 disables Flash by default, closes an Incognito Mode loophole and simplifies Progressive Web App installation.

teamwork / collaboration / developers / development / engineers / binary code / virtual interface

Schneider Electric India launches innovation challenge ‘Hackware 2019’

The contest will offer an open platform for seasoned experts as well as budding engineers to share ideas that can reshape the future and showcase the criticality of sustainability.

A hand picks a glowing lightbulb with abstract technology overlay. / ideas / innovation / creativity

Wipro launches co-innovation center with AWS at Bangalore

This ‘innovation-in-action’ center will enable Wipro to develop and showcase its offerings on AWS Cloud for clients across industry sectors.

