Woody on Windows
Running Win10 version 1803 or 1809? You have options. Here’s how to control your upgrade.
With support for the venerable Win10 version 1803 officially at an end, and 1809 not too long for this earth, it’s time to think seriously about upgrading. Fortunately, you have lots of options — and a surprising amount of control...
Office 365: A guide to the updates
Get the latest info on new features, bug fixes, and security updates for Office 365 for Windows as they roll out from Microsoft. Now updated for Version 1910 (Build 12130.20410), released Nov. 22, 2019.
Android security: Analysis, advice, and next-level knowledge
Expand your Android security knowledge with this comprehensive collection of level-headed resources.
Apple Holic
Why isn't Apple (yet) supporting Tim Berners-Lee to 'save the web'?
The inventor of the web has launched a campaign to make sure the web benefits everyone, but Apple hasn't joined up yet.
IDG Contributor Network
Preparing for the dual/foldable screen step to our AR future
We are moving from single-screen devices to unlimited screen devices with some interesting intermediate steps, including foldable screens, head-mounted displays and even contact lenses.
Food fight: Slack and Microsoft trade barbs, sling stats in collaboration app battle
Although Slack led the way on chat-based collaboration software, Microsoft pushed back with its own Teams app. Now, the two companies are battling for enterprise hearts and minds (and users).
Will Google's AI make you artificially stupid?
The biggest threat from AI isn't software that steals your job. It's software that steals your mind.
Shark Tank
Shake and bake
And I helped!
DTA plans whole-of-government ‘telco marketplace’
Canberra’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is gearing up for new telecommunications procurement arrangements.
Why Cenitex turned to HCI, VMware Cloud on AWS for ‘Program Fortify’
Last year the building housing one of Cenitex’s customers – Victoria's Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) -- suffered water damage and caught fire, and as a result some 1900 users couldn’t access their PCs and...
Roadshow, Netflix seek to block open source Popcorn Time app
Village Roadshow is spearheading a new effort to obtain Federal Court orders directing major Australian ISPs to block their customers from accessing eighty-seven online services accused of facilitating piracy. The effort is backed...
ANZ, CBA call for better threat intelligence sharing
ANZ and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia have used a public consultation on updating the government’s national cyber security strategy to push for better threat intelligence sharing both between major enterprises and the public and...
Windows 10 Redstone: A guide to the Insider Preview builds
Get the latest info on new preview builds of Windows 10 as they roll out from Microsoft. Now updated for Insider Preview Build 19030 for 20H1, released on Nov. 22, 2019.
