ASX ‘blockchain’ system to open new digital horizons, exec says

Woody on Windows

Running Win10 version 1803 or 1809? You have options. Here’s how to control your upgrade.

With support for the venerable Win10 version 1803 officially at an end, and 1809 not too long for this earth, it’s time to think seriously about upgrading. Fortunately, you have lots of options — and a surprising amount of control...

Microsoft Office 365 logo

Office 365: A guide to the updates

Get the latest info on new features, bug fixes, and security updates for Office 365 for Windows as they roll out from Microsoft. Now updated for Version 1910 (Build 12130.20410), released Nov. 22, 2019.

android anti virus security

Android security: Analysis, advice, and next-level knowledge

Expand your Android security knowledge with this comprehensive collection of level-headed resources.

Apple Holic

Why isn't Apple (yet) supporting Tim Berners-Lee to 'save the web'?

The inventor of the web has launched a campaign to make sure the web benefits everyone, but Apple hasn't joined up yet.

IDG Contributor Network

Preparing for the dual/foldable screen step to our AR future

We are moving from single-screen devices to unlimited screen devices with some interesting intermediate steps, including foldable screens, head-mounted displays and even contact lenses.

Microsoft Teams vs. Slack

Food fight: Slack and Microsoft trade barbs, sling stats in collaboration app battle

Although Slack led the way on chat-based collaboration software, Microsoft pushed back with its own Teams app. Now, the two companies are battling for enterprise hearts and minds (and users).

Will Google's AI make you artificially stupid?

The biggest threat from AI isn't software that steals your job. It's software that steals your mind.

Shark Tank

DTA plans whole-of-government ‘telco marketplace’

Canberra’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is gearing up for new telecommunications procurement arrangements.

Roadshow, Netflix seek to block open source Popcorn Time app

Village Roadshow is spearheading a new effort to obtain Federal Court orders directing major Australian ISPs to block their customers from accessing eighty-seven online services accused of facilitating piracy. The effort is backed...

ANZ, CBA call for better threat intelligence sharing

ANZ and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia have used a public consultation on updating the government’s national cyber security strategy to push for better threat intelligence sharing both between major enterprises and the public and...

Windows 10 Redstone: A guide to the Insider Preview builds

Get the latest info on new preview builds of Windows 10 as they roll out from Microsoft. Now updated for Insider Preview Build 19030 for 20H1, released on Nov. 22, 2019.

Apple Holic

Microsoft and Apple are better together

A new Office 365 feature shows one way in which the Apple/Microsoft partnership helps you get things done.

Chrome OS: Tips, tools, and other Chromebook intelligence

Your one-stop source for Chrome OS advice, insight, and analysis — from someone who's covered Chromebooks closely since the start.