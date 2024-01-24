7 ways to leverage genAI for a better career

IT workers the world over are standing at a career crossroads: one path means learning how to leverage a new set of tools many business leaders say is mandatory for success; the other means choosing to ignore the generative AI hype and doing what you’ve always done.

Assuming you choose the first path, how do you protect your job in a period of rapid change around AI and, especially in the past year, generative AI (genAI)?

A PwC global CEO survey released this month found that a quarter of CEOs expect to reduce headcount by at least 5% in 2024 due to genAI. There are similar data points from a variety of credible sources that foretell an inflection point that could quickly create an economic divide between workers who possess genAI skills and those who do not. The result is likely to be thousands of people are forced out of work.

How much more are AI skills worth (beyond basic job security)? A recent survey by Access Partnership and Amazon Web Services (AWS) found that employers are willing to pay an average of 47% more to IT pros with genAI skills. And those salary premiums don't stop with IT. Companies are also willing to pay 43% more to AI-skilled sales and marketing workers; 42% more to finance, legal, and regulatory employees; 37% more to compliance workers; and 35% more to HR pros.

Preparation and training — take stock of where you are

If you’re standing at the proverbial genAI fork in the road, here’s what you can do:

Assess your environment. Take stock of the AI environment at your company. Is it already using AI or genAI, or trying to figure out how to do so? Does it have a genAI reskilling program? Or does it seem to be ignoring what’s been going on in the market the past year? Answer those questions first to figure out your direction — and keep in mind that switching employers might be your best option.

Talk to your boss. Even if you think your company isn’t moving on genAI, or moving quickly enough, talk to your boss privately about your interest. He or she might know of upcoming tests or reskilling opportunities that haven’t been announced yet.

Check out internal AI reskilling. With roughly 75% of companies having trouble finding employees with genAI experience, workers have a little time to remake themselves as AI-skilled employees and job candidates. Forward-thinking organizations are a taking the bull by the horns and have rolled out working projects, most likely with genAI. They've identified the skills they need, and many are offering AI training to upskill/reskill their workers. For now, at least, these programs may be the best way to get AI experienced jobs, because presumably the company is teaching AI for its planned needs. Take advantage of any such internal training programs.

Pay for outside training. Another approach: stay at your current job and take outside training programs — especially those that give certifications, if possible. GenAI and large language models (LLMs) should be your focus, no matter your background. For the technically minded, courseware on prompt engineering and genAI data training are also good topics. Make sure that the training program is hands-on and exposes you to a variety of genAI tools. Many top universities, such as MIT and Columbia, offer virtual training in AI, but there are a wide variety of genAI training programs. Find the one that's right for your skills, needs, and experience.

Utilize self-training options. If you have technical experience and self-discipline, you can become familiar with genAI tools such as ChatGPT, Bard, and Co-pilot n your own. Search for documention, user manuals, or handbooks for the genAI tools you choose to learn. When your training is complete, your company might have caught up to the current AI trend. If not, you can job search with a resume that shows both interest in AI and your experience. Research the companies you apply to and in your cover letter, draw comparisons to your newlygained knowledge and their genAI efforts. With self-training, there's usually no proof it took place or that you covered a broad range of subjects in-depth. So, you'll have to sell yourself harder. The upside: it could be faster to achieve.

Get involved. If your company is working with genAI, try to get involved with one of the in-house projects, even in a peripheral way. It could wind up being an entrée that will pay dividends as corporate decision-makers build out enterprise AI.

Talk to mentors. Whether inside your company or by talking with experts you meet on business travel or connect with on social media, try to cultivate mentors. Be direct — just ask a question like: "Where is the best place to get training on AI?" or "Who should I talk to about getting involved in AI at our company?" You might be surprised by the useful answers you receive.

Your job, your future

Many are fearful that genAI could replace people by tackling mundane, lower-level tasks. What's shaping up to be a more likely threat is that workers won't have the skills to utilize AI for their jobs, which could lead to lay-offs, lower salaries, and limited advancement opportunities.

The good news is that there's still time to do something about it — now get started.