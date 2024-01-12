Work from home is passé, Microsoft wants you to work from your car

Over the past few years, employees have seen work from office, work from home, and even work from hotel rooms. But come February Microsoft Teams users will be able to attend work calls and meetings from the comfort of their cars.

Microsoft Teams would be available on Android Auto, an app that connects Android mobile phones to the car’s infotainment system, the company announced in an update on the Microsoft 365 roadmap. This comes almost a year after the company announced this at Google I/O 2023 in May.

The availability of Microsoft Teams on Android Auto will allow users to join meetings quickly and easily directly from the vehicle’s dashboard instead of manually using the phone. The users will also be able to view their calendars for events.

With Microsoft Teams on Android Auto, the users will be able to streamline meeting access, enable calls to contacts on speed dial, and view the details of recent calls. However, it is still not clear if the users would be able to access messaging features and other collaboration features.

Microsoft has lagged behind its competitors, Zoom and Webex, which have been available on Android Auto since September last year. Zoom and Webex also announced integration with Android Auto at Google I/O in May 2023. Microsoft hasn’t given any reason for the delay. On the other hand, the tech giant started offering support for Teams on Apple CarPlay way back in 2021.

In-car connectivity is becoming a norm with most users preferring to use a smartphone interface rather than the built-in services provided by the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). As per a recent McKinsey survey, “almost half of car buyers would not purchase a vehicle that lacked Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.”

Google claims that the Android Auto app is being used in 200 million cars on the roads. The addition of the Microsoft Teams app will further help it to expand its user base. Android Auto. In addition, several major auto brands, including Volvo, Honda,

Google recently announced updates to Android Auto and cars with Google built-in at the ongoing CES 2024. Electric vehicles compatible with Android Auto would be able to share real-time battery information with Google Maps, which will suggest charging stops as well as provide estimated battery levels upon arrival at the destination. In addition, it also announced the availability of The Weather App on cars with Google built-in.