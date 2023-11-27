‘IT that just works’: A mantra for innovation at Kinaxis

“IT that just works” is the mantra of the IT organization at Kinaxis, a Canada-based maker of supply chain planning software. The slogan is written on T-shirts; promoted during meetings; dropped into casual conversation; and, perhaps most importantly, serves as the core design principle guiding all digital experiences.

Whether a project involves equipment setup, employee onboarding, or finessing the user experience for its core software, Kinaxis’ IT organization goes the extra mile to simplify interactions and elevate user engagement. Sometimes the quest for quality and innovation takes longer, but it’s what defines the Kinaxis IT culture.

“We empower people and give them permission to go for something really good,” says Yvonne Holland, CIO at Kinaxis, which ranks fifth among midsize companies in Computerworld’s “Best Places to Work in IT 2024” survey. “When they’re designing solutions, they aren’t afraid to push for excellence. And they’re working on projects that are more interesting because of the design principles they’re applying.”

This commitment to excellence was apparent in Kinaxis’ transformation from single sign-on to a zero-trust framework, one of its most significant IT projects this year. The multistage journey — which included implementation of a passwordless multifactor authentication system, data loss prevention solution, and full threat intelligence initiative — was conducted in multiple stages, with deployment plans adjusted based on user feedback to ensure the best security outcomes.

A culture of continuous learning

A focus on continuous learning — supported by a dedicated budget for training and development — prepares the IT group to rise to the challenge. Employees are encouraged to create their own objectives for personal learning and career path development, which Kinaxis supports through a wide spectrum of offerings, including mentorships, cross-training, personal coaching, reimbursements for education and certification programs, conference travel, and memberships in professional associations.

“Continuous learning is so important because the technology is changing so fast,” Holland says. “If we can keep our teams skilled so they can tackle the latest challenges, it keeps them engaged with interesting projects and helps with retention.”

Maintaining diversity, both in the makeup of the IT workforce and in diverse thinking, is also central to cultivating richer solutions, Holland says. To that end, Kinaxis has deployed a robust diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategy that includes employee resource groups; extensive training; partnership events; and progressive benefits, including same-sex-partnership coverage, prayer rooms, and gender-neutral restrooms.

In 2021 the company introduced DEI targets and objectives for the first time, dedicating a team and budget to ensure that goals are met. The initiatives are already making a mark: Among leaders on the corporate IT team, 33% are female, and 61% of the IT employees identify as BIPOC. “I’ve always worked in tech, which is traditionally a male-dominated field,” Holland says. “It’s nice to see the focus on building a diverse team and the male-to-female ratios getting more equitable.”

Any top work environment must prioritize fun, friendship, and wellness, and Kinaxis attempts to cover all those bases. It hosts numerous activities to forge community, including global fitness challenges, ping-pong tournaments, social events, and concert series. A subsidized full-service cafeteria, 3,900-square-foot gym, onsite massage therapist and chiropractor, and numerous virtual fitness challenges and classes are all designed to promote wellness and help employees achieve their full potential.

“If you walk through our department, it’s not quiet and stoic but embedded with energy and life,” Holland says. “You have to have fun, even when you’re solving tough problems.”

