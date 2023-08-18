Google Workspace tips and tutorials

From its humble origins as a collection of cloud apps known as Gmail for Your Domain, Google’s office suite has greatly expanded and matured over the years. Rebranded multiple times as Google Apps, G Suite, and finally Google Workspace, it’s now a full-scope productivity and collaboration suite with subscription plans for organizations ranging from the smallest businesses through the largest enterprises.

If you’re new to Google Workspace or want to get more out of its apps, our collection of step-by-step tutorials can help.

Google Workspace: Get started

How to use Google Docs to create, edit, and collaborate on documents online.

How to use Google Sheets to create, work with, and collaborate on spreadsheets.

How to use Google Slides to create, collaborate on, and lead business presentations.

Whether you're new to Gmail or just want to make the most of its many layers, this in-depth guide will turn you into a Google email pro in no time.

Sharing Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files makes it easy to collaborate with colleagues on documents, presentations, and spreadsheets. Here’s how.

Need to get up and running with Google’s online meeting app quickly? We’ve got you covered.

You can use Google Forms to create online surveys, quizzes, and feedback pages. Here’s how.

Get up and running with Google’s powerful note-taking app.

Use Google Workspace’s built-in task manager to build to-do lists and get reminders about upcoming tasks.

Google Voice can add a whole new layer of power into your professional phone setup — once you figure out how to use it. Here's help.

Google Workspace: Level up

Help Me Write is a new generative AI writing tool built into Gmail and Google Docs. Here’s how to get the most out of it while avoiding its pitfalls.

Smart chips are interactive elements you embed in Google documents and spreadsheets. Learn about the different types of smart chips and how to use them for enhanced collaboration.

Ready to become a certified Gmail master? This collection of expert Google knowledge has everything you need. Learn how to tame your inbox with labels, save time with templates, maximize collaboration in Gmail’s interface, and much more.

In Google Docs, you can easily enhance your documents with professional elements like a table of contents, a watermark, charts, and citations. We show you how.

Embedding dropdown lists in a spreadsheet saves time and ensures accuracy. Here’s how to make the most of them in Google Sheets.

Filters and slicers help you highlight key data in a spreadsheet by hiding less relevant data. Here’s how to make them work for you in Google Sheets.

Pivot tables let you parse raw spreadsheet data to display specific information in a concise, easy-to-digest format. Here’s how to use them in Google Sheets.

Automate your inbox and enhance your organization by taking full advantage of what Gmail filters have to offer.

Tired of finding, copying, and pasting data into spreadsheets? With just a few lines of code, you can set up a self-updating spreadsheet in Google Sheets that fetches and stores data for you.

These out-of-sight options connect Docs to Gmail and Google Calendar and make all of those services infinitely more useful.

If you aren't yet using these Google Tasks power tools, good golly: You're missing out.

Boost your mobile productivity with these power-packed, time-saving features in the Docs Android app.

Upgrade your agenda with these tucked-away time-savers in the Android Calendar app.

Turn Google's note-taking app into a powerful mobile productivity tool with these easy-to-follow tips.

Google Workspace: More useful info

Knock down distressing Docs issues in no time with these easy-to-implement, expert-approved solutions.

Eliminate annoyances and say sayonara to storage struggles with these easy-to-implement, expert-approved solutions.

Add these extensions for Chrome to work faster and smarter with Google Drive and Google’s productivity apps, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.