Handy Outlook keyboard shortcuts for Windows and Mac

|GENERAL SHORTCUTS
|
|Open selected item
|Ctrl-O
|⌘-O
|
|Close an open item (message, appointment, contact, task, etc.)
|Esc
|⌘-W
|
|Delete selected item
|Ctrl-D
|Delete
|
|Select all items
|Ctrl-A
|⌘-A
|
|Copy selected item
|Ctrl-C
|⌘-C
|
|Cut selected item
|Ctrl-X
|⌘-X
|
|Paste item from the clipboard
|Ctrl-V
|⌘-V
|
|Undo last action
|Ctrl-Z
|⌘-Z
|
|Save
|Ctrl-S
|⌘-S
|
|Print
|Ctrl-P
|⌘-P
|
|Flag an item for follow-up
|Ctrl-Shift-G
|Control-5
|
|Go to the Search box
|F3 or Ctrl-E
|⌘-Option-F
|
|Use Advanced Find
|Ctrl-Shift-F
|⌘-Shift-F
|
|Search for text within an open item
|F4
|⌘-F
|
|Check spelling and grammar
|F7
|⌘-:
|
|Make text bold
|Ctrl-B
|⌘-B
|
|Make text italic
|Ctrl-I
|⌘-I
|
|Add bullets
|Ctrl-Shift-L
|⌘-Shift-L
|
|Switch to Mail
|Ctrl-1
|⌘-1
|
|Switch to Calendar
|Ctrl-2
|⌘-2
|
|Switch to Contacts
|Ctrl-3
|⌘-3
|
|Switch to Tasks
|Ctrl-4
|⌘-4
|
|Switch to Notes
|Ctrl-5
|⌘-5
|
|Go to the Home tab on the Ribbon
|Alt-H
|
|EMAIL SHORTCUTS
|
|Create a new message (when in Mail)
|Ctrl-N
|⌘-N
|
|Create a new message (from any Outlook view)
|Ctrl-Shift-M
|
|
|Go to the previous / next message (in the email list)
|↑ (up arrow) / ↓ (down arrow)
|↑ (up arrow) / ↓ (down arrow)
|
|Go to the previous / next message (when you have a message open)
|Ctrl-. (period) / Ctrl-, (comma)
|
|
|In the Reading Pane, move one page down through text
|Spacebar
|Page down
|
|In the Reading Pane, move one page up through text
|Shift-Spacebar
|Page up
|
|Mark message as read
|Ctrl-Q
|⌘-T
|
|Mark message as unread
|Ctrl-U
|⌘-Shift-T
|
|Move message to a folder
|Alt-H, MV
|⌘-Shift-M
|
|Send a message
|Alt-S
|⌘-Return
|
|Send/Receive mail
|F9 or Ctrl-M
|⌘-Control-K
|
|Reply
|Ctrl-R
|⌘-R
|
|Reply All
|Ctrl-Shift-R
|⌘-Shift-R
|
|Forward
|Ctrl-F
|⌘-J
|
|Attach a file to a message
|Alt-H, AF
|⌘-E
|
|Create a folder
|Ctrl-Shift-E
|⌘-Shift-N
|
|In the Folder pane, go to a different folder
|Ctrl-Y
|
|
|Collapse / expand a conversation group in the email message list
|← (left arrow) / → (right arrow)
|← (left arrow) / → (right arrow)
|CALENDAR SHORTCUTS
|
|Create a new appointment (when in Calendar)
|Ctrl-N
|⌘-N
|
|Create a new appointment (from any Outlook view)
|Ctrl-Shift-A
|
|
|Create a meeting request
|Ctrl-Shift-Q
|
|
|Snooze a reminder
|Alt-S
|
|
|Forward an appointment or meeting
|Ctrl-F
|
|
|Reply to a meeting request with a message
|Ctrl-R
|
|
|Reply All to a meeting request with a message
|Ctrl-Shift-R
|
|
|Go to a date
|Ctrl-G
|
|
|Show 1, 2, etc. days in the calendar
|Alt-1, Alt-2, etc.
|
|
|Switch to Work Week view
|Ctrl-Alt-2 or Alt-- (minus sign)
|
|
|Switch to Full Week view
|Ctrl-Alt-3
|
|
|Switch to Month view
|Ctrl-Alt-4 or Alt-= (equals sign)
|
|
|Go to the previous / next day
|← (left arrow) / → (right arrow)
|⌘-Option-← (left arrow) / ⌘-Option-→ (right arrow) (in Day view)
|
|Go to the previous / next week
|Alt-↑ (up arrow) / Alt-↓ (down arrow)
|⌘-Option-← / ⌘-Option-→ (in Week or Work Week view)
|
|Go to the previous / next month
|Alt-Page Up / Alt-Page Down
|⌘-Option-← / ⌘-Option-→ (in Month view)
|
|Go to the previous appointment
|Ctrl-. (period)
|
|
|Go to the next appointment
|Ctrl-, (comma)
|
|CONTACTS SHORTCUTS
|
|Create a new contact (when in Contacts)
|Ctrl-N
|⌘-N
|
|Create a new contact (from any Outlook view)
|Ctrl-Shift-C
|
|
|Create a new contact group
|Ctrl-Shift-L
|
|
|Find a contact
|F11
|
|
|Open the Address Book
|Ctrl-Shift-B
|
|TASKS SHORTCUTS
|
|Create a new task (when in Tasks)
|Ctrl-N
|⌘-N
|
|Create a new task (from any Outlook view)
|Ctrl-Shift-K
|
|
|Create a new task request
|Ctrl-Shift-Alt-U
|
|
|Accept a task request
|Ctrl-C
|
|
|Decline a task request
|Ctrl-D
|
|NOTES SHORTCUTS
|
|Create a new note (when in Notes)
|Ctrl-N
|⌘-N
|
|Create a new note (from any Outlook view)
|Ctrl-Shift-N
|