Handy Outlook keyboard shortcuts for Windows and Mac

Outlook’s Ribbon interface is great for finding everything you might ever want to do in the email, contacts, and calendaring program — particularly things you don’t do frequently, like using the mail merge feature.

But if you’re looking to do common tasks fast, you’ll find keyboard shortcuts far more useful. Why bother to lift your hands from the keyboard if you want to create an email message or a meeting, or switch to the calendar?

There are keyboard shortcuts to accomplish a vast array of tasks in the Outlook desktop client, in both the Windows and Mac versions. (Fewer shortcuts are available for the Mac, but you can create your own custom keyboard shortcuts if you like.)

We've listed the shortcuts we’ve found the most useful below. Most work whether you’re using a subscription (Microsoft 365/Office 365) or non-subscription version of Outlook. For even more shortcuts, see Microsoft’s Office site.

Note: On Macs, the ⌘ key is the same as the Command or Cmd key.

Useful Outlook keyboard shortcuts

Action Windows key

combination Mac key

combination GENERAL SHORTCUTS Open selected item Ctrl-O ⌘-O Close an open item (message, appointment, contact, task, etc.) Esc ⌘-W Delete selected item Ctrl-D Delete Select all items Ctrl-A ⌘-A Copy selected item Ctrl-C ⌘-C Cut selected item Ctrl-X ⌘-X Paste item from the clipboard Ctrl-V ⌘-V Undo last action Ctrl-Z ⌘-Z Save Ctrl-S ⌘-S Print Ctrl-P ⌘-P Flag an item for follow-up Ctrl-Shift-G Control-5 Go to the Search box F3 or Ctrl-E ⌘-Option-F Use Advanced Find Ctrl-Shift-F ⌘-Shift-F Search for text within an open item F4 ⌘-F Check spelling and grammar F7 ⌘-: Make text bold Ctrl-B ⌘-B Make text italic Ctrl-I ⌘-I Add bullets Ctrl-Shift-L ⌘-Shift-L Switch to Mail Ctrl-1 ⌘-1 Switch to Calendar Ctrl-2 ⌘-2 Switch to Contacts Ctrl-3 ⌘-3 Switch to Tasks Ctrl-4 ⌘-4 Switch to Notes Ctrl-5 ⌘-5 Go to the Home tab on the Ribbon Alt-H EMAIL SHORTCUTS Create a new message (when in Mail) Ctrl-N ⌘-N Create a new message (from any Outlook view) Ctrl-Shift-M Go to the previous / next message (in the email list) ↑ (up arrow) / ↓ (down arrow) ↑ (up arrow) / ↓ (down arrow) Go to the previous / next message (when you have a message open) Ctrl-. (period) / Ctrl-, (comma) In the Reading Pane, move one page down through text Spacebar Page down In the Reading Pane, move one page up through text Shift-Spacebar Page up Mark message as read Ctrl-Q ⌘-T Mark message as unread Ctrl-U ⌘-Shift-T Move message to a folder Alt-H, MV ⌘-Shift-M Send a message Alt-S ⌘-Return Send/Receive mail F9 or Ctrl-M ⌘-Control-K Reply Ctrl-R ⌘-R Reply All Ctrl-Shift-R ⌘-Shift-R Forward Ctrl-F ⌘-J Attach a file to a message Alt-H, AF ⌘-E Create a folder Ctrl-Shift-E ⌘-Shift-N In the Folder pane, go to a different folder Ctrl-Y Collapse / expand a conversation group in the email message list ← (left arrow) / → (right arrow) ← (left arrow) / → (right arrow) CALENDAR SHORTCUTS Create a new appointment (when in Calendar) Ctrl-N ⌘-N Create a new appointment (from any Outlook view) Ctrl-Shift-A Create a meeting request Ctrl-Shift-Q Snooze a reminder Alt-S Forward an appointment or meeting Ctrl-F Reply to a meeting request with a message Ctrl-R Reply All to a meeting request with a message Ctrl-Shift-R Go to a date Ctrl-G Show 1, 2, etc. days in the calendar Alt-1, Alt-2, etc. Switch to Work Week view Ctrl-Alt-2 or Alt-- (minus sign) Switch to Full Week view Ctrl-Alt-3 Switch to Month view Ctrl-Alt-4 or Alt-= (equals sign) Go to the previous / next day ← (left arrow) / → (right arrow) ⌘-Option-← (left arrow) / ⌘-Option-→ (right arrow) (in Day view) Go to the previous / next week Alt-↑ (up arrow) / Alt-↓ (down arrow) ⌘-Option-← / ⌘-Option-→ (in Week or Work Week view) Go to the previous / next month Alt-Page Up / Alt-Page Down ⌘-Option-← / ⌘-Option-→ (in Month view) Go to the previous appointment Ctrl-. (period) Go to the next appointment Ctrl-, (comma) CONTACTS SHORTCUTS Create a new contact (when in Contacts) Ctrl-N ⌘-N Create a new contact (from any Outlook view) Ctrl-Shift-C Create a new contact group Ctrl-Shift-L Find a contact F11 Open the Address Book Ctrl-Shift-B TASKS SHORTCUTS Create a new task (when in Tasks) Ctrl-N ⌘-N Create a new task (from any Outlook view) Ctrl-Shift-K Create a new task request Ctrl-Shift-Alt-U Accept a task request Ctrl-C Decline a task request Ctrl-D NOTES SHORTCUTS Create a new note (when in Notes) Ctrl-N ⌘-N Create a new note (from any Outlook view) Ctrl-Shift-N

