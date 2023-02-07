Microsoft Outlook and Teams suffer another global outage

Microsoft on Tuesday said it was investigating issues with collaboration suite Teams and email service Outlook as users across the globe struggled to access their emails. This marks the second such disruption in less than two weeks for Microsoft online services.

“Users primarily located in the North American region attempting to access Outlook.com may be unable to send, receive, or search email,” Microsoft said in a post on its service status page. “Additional functionality such as the calendar consumed by other services such as Microsoft Teams would also be affected.”

The outage, which started affecting users around 4:04 AM GMT on Tuesday, is now affecting users in other regions beyond North America, the company said. While Microsoft did not specify the affected regions beyond North America, select customers from several regions including India, UK, Israel, and Austria could be found complaining about the outage on Twitter.

“Users in additional regions beyond North America may experience some residual impact due to the affected portions of infrastructure in North America,” Microsoft wrote on its service status page.

However, Microsoft also claimed that users in other regions should see some gradual improvement.

The company said it has been investigating the outage and that it was performing targeted restart operations on the “primarily affected infrastructure in North America in order to restore the availability of the service.”

On its Microsoft 365 Status handle on Twitter, the company said it has applied targeted mitigation to the infrastructure, and early validation indicated recovery. The company said it was exploring parallel options to provide relief and will provide a new update to the situation on its service status page soon.

Last month, Microsoft had to investigate a global outage affecting products and services such as Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business along with Teams and Outlook.

The two outages have come soon after the company launched a new $1.99-a-month M365 Basic subscription and announced the forthcoming release of its Microsoft Teams Premium offering.