2022's top Google Assistant advice for Android

One of Android's most underappreciated advantages is its tight integration with the excellent Google Assistant voice command genie.

It's easy to take Assistant for granted, being a person who carries around an Android phone every day. It's just always there, usually quietly waiting. And it's certainly not perfect.

But Assistant can do some spectacularly useful stuff. And all it takes is 10 minutes with an iPhone to remind yourself just how good we've got it.

These bits of advanced Google Assistant knowledge from Android Intelligence over the past year will help you tap into some of the service's most advanced and out-of-sight possibilities. Check 'em out, store 'em deep in your brain's internal storage, and be sure to come sign up for my Android Intelligence newsletter when you're done to get even more off-the-beaten-path knowledge in your inbox every Friday — direct from me to you.

Your 5-part Android Assistant power-up

First and foremost, the mother lode: my sprawling guide to Assistant's top voice command tools for any Android phone. You'll almost certainly find (or maybe just remember!) something newly useful within.

Pixel owners, listen up: You've got exclusive access to some of Android's most advanced Assistant time-savers — but it's up to you to figure out how to use 'em. (Don't forget to check out my separate guide to the top Pixel tips of 2022, too, by the way!)

Google Assistant can do some really useful stuff with location, no matter what phone you're using — if you know what to ask.

Some of Assistant's best time-savers on Android are up to you to dig up and activate. Take two minutes to go through this story, then get ready to get around your phone more efficiently than ever.

We've saved the best for last. Believe me: You've never seen Android widgets like this — and once you do, you'll never think about 'em the same again.

Hey Google: Keep the good stuff comin' in 2023, won't ya?

Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Come get my Android Intelligence newsletter next and get three custom bonus tips on your favorite Googley topic.