The top Google Pixel tips of 2022

More and more, there are Android tips — and then there are Pixel tips.

Owning a Google Pixel phone has become a ticket of sorts to a uniquely top-tier type of Android experience. With Google's pure vision for the way the operating system itself should work (and none of the experience-harming and often even privacy-compromising layers other device-makers love to lard into the software) — not to mention all the extra bits of exceptionally helpful Googley goodness that are available only in the Pixel environment — the Google Pixel increasingly represents Android at its best. And as anyone who's spent any amount of time living with a Pixel can tell you, nothing else comes close to comparing.

That's why this year, I wanted to put together a special series of Pixel-specific tips to complement my collection of more general-interest Android tips from 2022. Increasingly, some of the most interesting and beneficial bits of Googley intelligence are relevant only to those of us who are actively palming Pixels. And if you're lucky enough to be part of that group, you deserve to have the best Pixel experience possible.

So here, without further ado, are the most memorable Google Pixel tips from Android Intelligence over the past year.

Top tips for the Google Pixel 7

First up, some stuff specific to the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. If you've got either of those 2022 devices, these easily overlooked settings will make your phone even smarter — and make your life even easier as a result.

Part two of the previous article: Your Pixel 7 has all sorts of superpowers beyond what you see on the surface. Ready to uncover your phone's best buried treasures?

Hidden settings and optimizations for any Google Pixel phone

Now, for anyone with any Pixel phone: These easily overlooked adjustments will unlock some of your device's most impressive advanced powers.

Following up on that previous item, these tucked-away options will make your Pixel experience more pleasant and powerful — and they'll take you all of 20 seconds apiece to adjust.

Let Google's software intelligence supercharge your stamina and keep your Pixel running longer.

No matter what Pixel you're using, these exceptional time-savers will add precious moments back into your day.

Android-13-related Pixel tips

With Android 13, your Pixel phone has access to a brilliant new efficiency-enhancer, but it's up to you to dig it up and enable it.

Pay close attention to this one, 'cause you don't want to miss these out-of-sight Android 13 gems on your favorite Pixel phone.

Pixel app enhancements and additions

Let your Pixel make your life easier with these exceptionally effective annoyance-eliminating options.

This quick 'n' easy enhancement will change how you interact with your Pixel's notifications — for the better.

Your Pixel phone's Clock app is surprisingly smart and full of thoughtful features, but some of its most helpful elements are all too easy to overlook.

Bonus: For the Pixel Watch owners among us...

The most powerful Pixel Watch possibilities are completely invisible. Time to make your wearable way more useful.

Hey, thanks for making the most of your precious Pixel with me over the past 12 months. Stay tuned for even more Pixel pondering in 2023!

