Handy PowerPoint keyboard shortcuts for Windows and Mac

|WHEN CREATING A PRESENTATION
|
|Create a new presentation
|Ctrl-N
|⌘-N
|
|Open a presentation
|Ctrl-O or Ctrl-F12
|⌘-O
|
|Select a theme
|Alt-G, H
|
|
|Select a slide layout
|Alt-H, L
|
|
|Add a new slide
|Ctrl-M
|⌘-Shift-N
|
|Save
|Ctrl-S or F12
|⌘-S
|
|Find
|Ctrl-F
|⌘-F
|
|Find and replace
|Ctrl-H
|
|
|Insert a picture
|Alt-N, P
|
|
|Insert a shape
|Alt-H, S, H
|
|
|Insert a text box
|Alt-N, X
|
|
|Change the font attributes
|Ctrl-T
|⌘-T
|
|Increase the font size
|Ctrl-Shift->
|⌘-Shift->
|
|Decrease the font size
|Ctrl-Shift-<
|⌘-Shift-<
|
|Move to the end of a text box
|Ctrl-End
|⌘-down arrow
|
|Move to the beginning of a text box
|Ctrl-Home
|⌘-up arrow
|
|Move to the next title or body text placeholder. (If this is the last placeholder on a slide, it will insert a new slide with the same slide layout as the original slide.)
|Ctrl-Enter
|
|
|Move clockwise among panes in Normal view
|F6
|
|
|Move counterclockwise among the panes in Normal view
|Shift-F6
|
|
|Select the next object on the slide
|Tab
|Tab
|
|Select the previous object on the slide
|Shift-Tab
|Shift-Tab
|
|Select all objects on the slide (or select all slides in Slide Sorter view)
|Ctrl-A
|⌘-A
|
|Go to the next slide
|Page Down
|Page Down
|
|Go to the previous slide
|Page Up
|Page Up
|
|Switch to the next PowerPoint window (when more than one PowerPoint window is open)
|Ctrl-F6
|⌘- `
|
|Switch to the previous PowerPoint window (when more than one PowerPoint window is open)
|Ctrl-Shift-F6
|
|
|Print
|Ctrl-P
|⌘-P
|
|Exit/Quit PowerPoint
|Ctrl-Q or Alt-F4
|⌘-Q
|WHEN GIVING A PRESENTATION
|
|Start a presentation from the beginning
|F5
|⌘-Shift-Return
|
|Start a presentation from the current slide
|Shift-F5
|⌘-Return
|
|Start a presentation in Presenter View
|Alt-F5
|Option-Return
|
|End a presentation
|Esc or - (hyphen)
|Esc or - (hyphen) or ⌘-. (period)
|
|Stop or restart an automatic presentation
|S
|
|
|Go to a specific slide
|Slide number-Enter
|Slide number-Return
|
|Run the next animation or go to the next slide
|N / Enter / Page Down / right arrow / down arrow / spacebar
|N / Page Down / right arrow / down arrow / spacebar
|
|Run the previous animation or return to the previous slide
|P / Page Up / left arrow / up arrow / Backspace
|P / Page Up / left arrow / up arrow / Delete
|
|Return to the first slide
|Home
|Home or fn-left arrow
|
|View the All Slides dialog box
|Ctrl-S
|
|
|Go to the next hotspot on the slide. (Hotspots include hyperlinks, animation triggers, audio objects, and video objects.)
|Tab
|Tab
|
|Go to the previous hyperlink on the slide
|Shift-Tab
|Shift-Tab
|
|Start the laser pointer
|Ctrl-L
|⌘-L
|
|Change the pointer to a pen. (Press and hold the mouse to draw on the presentation.)
|Ctrl-P
|⌘-P
|
|Change the pen pointer to an eraser. (Click an on-screen annotation to erase it.)
|Ctrl-E
|
|
|Change the pointer to an arrow
|Ctrl-A
|⌘-A
|
|Hide the pointer
|Ctrl-H
|⌘-I
|
|Show/hide on-screen annotations
|Ctrl-M
|
|
|Erase all on-screen annotations
|E
|Shift-E
|
|Display a blank black slide or return to the presentation from a blank black slide
|B or . (period)
|B or . (period)
|
|Display a blank white slide or return to the presentation from a blank white slide
|W or , (comma)
|W or , (comma)
|
|Stop media playback
|Alt-Q
|
|
|Play/pause media (toggle)
|Alt-P or Ctrl-spacebar
|
|
|Increase the sound volume
|Alt-up arrow
|
|
|Decrease the sound volume
|Alt-down arrow
|
|
|Mute the sound
|Alt-U
|