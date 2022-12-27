Handy PowerPoint keyboard shortcuts for Windows and Mac

PowerPoint’s Ribbon interface is great for finding everything you might ever want to do in the presentation package — particularly things you don’t do frequently, like using the rehearse timing feature.

But if you’re looking to do common tasks fast, you’ll find keyboard shortcuts far more useful. Why bother to lift your hands from the keyboard if you want to open or close a presentation, apply formatting, or start a presentation?

There are keyboard shortcuts to accomplish a vast array of tasks in the PowerPoint desktop client, in both the Windows and Mac versions. (Fewer shortcuts are available for the Mac, but you can create your own custom keyboard shortcuts if you like.)

We've listed the shortcuts we've found the most useful below. Most work whether you’re using a subscription (Microsoft 365/Office 365) or non-subscription version of PowerPoint. For even more shortcuts, see Microsoft's Office site, which lists shortcuts for creating and delivering a presentation.

Note: On Macs, the ⌘ key is the same as the Command or Cmd key.

Useful PowerPoint keyboard shortcuts

Action Windows key combination Mac key combination WHEN CREATING A PRESENTATION Create a new presentation Ctrl-N ⌘-N Open a presentation Ctrl-O or Ctrl-F12 ⌘-O Select a theme Alt-G, H Select a slide layout Alt-H, L Add a new slide Ctrl-M ⌘-Shift-N Save Ctrl-S or F12 ⌘-S Find Ctrl-F ⌘-F Find and replace Ctrl-H Insert a picture Alt-N, P Insert a shape Alt-H, S, H Insert a text box Alt-N, X Change the font attributes Ctrl-T ⌘-T Increase the font size Ctrl-Shift-> ⌘-Shift-> Decrease the font size Ctrl-Shift-< ⌘-Shift-< Move to the end of a text box Ctrl-End ⌘-down arrow Move to the beginning of a text box Ctrl-Home ⌘-up arrow Move to the next title or body text placeholder. (If this is the last placeholder on a slide, it will insert a new slide with the same slide layout as the original slide.) Ctrl-Enter Move clockwise among panes in Normal view F6 Move counterclockwise among the panes in Normal view Shift-F6 Select the next object on the slide Tab Tab Select the previous object on the slide Shift-Tab Shift-Tab Select all objects on the slide (or select all slides in Slide Sorter view) Ctrl-A ⌘-A Go to the next slide Page Down Page Down Go to the previous slide Page Up Page Up Switch to the next PowerPoint window (when more than one PowerPoint window is open) Ctrl-F6 ⌘- ` Switch to the previous PowerPoint window (when more than one PowerPoint window is open) Ctrl-Shift-F6 Print Ctrl-P ⌘-P Exit/Quit PowerPoint Ctrl-Q or Alt-F4 ⌘-Q WHEN GIVING A PRESENTATION Start a presentation from the beginning F5 ⌘-Shift-Return Start a presentation from the current slide Shift-F5 ⌘-Return Start a presentation in Presenter View Alt-F5 Option-Return End a presentation Esc or - (hyphen) Esc or - (hyphen) or ⌘-. (period) Stop or restart an automatic presentation S Go to a specific slide Slide number-Enter Slide number-Return Run the next animation or go to the next slide N / Enter / Page Down / right arrow / down arrow / spacebar N / Page Down / right arrow / down arrow / spacebar Run the previous animation or return to the previous slide P / Page Up / left arrow / up arrow / Backspace P / Page Up / left arrow / up arrow / Delete Return to the first slide Home Home or fn-left arrow View the All Slides dialog box Ctrl-S Go to the next hotspot on the slide. (Hotspots include hyperlinks, animation triggers, audio objects, and video objects.) Tab Tab Go to the previous hyperlink on the slide Shift-Tab Shift-Tab Start the laser pointer Ctrl-L ⌘-L Change the pointer to a pen. (Press and hold the mouse to draw on the presentation.) Ctrl-P ⌘-P Change the pen pointer to an eraser. (Click an on-screen annotation to erase it.) Ctrl-E Change the pointer to an arrow Ctrl-A ⌘-A Hide the pointer Ctrl-H ⌘-I Show/hide on-screen annotations Ctrl-M Erase all on-screen annotations E Shift-E Display a blank black slide or return to the presentation from a blank black slide B or . (period) B or . (period) Display a blank white slide or return to the presentation from a blank white slide W or , (comma) W or , (comma) Stop media playback Alt-Q Play/pause media (toggle) Alt-P or Ctrl-spacebar Increase the sound volume Alt-up arrow Decrease the sound volume Alt-down arrow Mute the sound Alt-U

