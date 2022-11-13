Avoid device downtime with mobility management and remote support

IT leaders and departments are deploying an ever-growing fleet of mobile devices across their networks as the demand for mobile devices with remote support grows. Warehouse workers, shop floor staff and field workers are among just a few of those requiring this type of support. However, this presents its own issues, particularly around device management, configuration and support.





Mismanagement and the poor set up and support of devices leads to significant downtime, directly impacting productivity and customer satisfaction. This creates a frustrated workforce and additional work for IT staff, contributing to the unnecessary discarding of hardware devices when IT issues can’t be identified or resolved quickly. Connectivity is also an issue for IT teams, with estimates showing that poor connectivity costs 71 hours of productivity per employee per year.

Lost productivity, increased costs and the loss of revenue and customers resulting from device downtime account for 80% of the total cost of ownership (TCO) of mobile devices over a span of five years, according to research. Additionally, 85% of workers never report issues to IT, leaving the department blind to major problems and unable to quickly fix common or minor issues.

Identifying network blackspots for employees can mean using alternative network providers to help keep devices connected and improve employee productivity when out in the field. While reviewing application deployments and their usage means applications can be removed easily to improve device performance and prevent a “discard and replace" mentality.

With SOTI XSight - the world’s first integrated diagnostic intelligence and support solution - these problems can be negated, enabling a better managed and more visible mobile fleet.

SOTI XSight can inform its users when to change device batteries to reduce downtime and provide remote smart incident management, further easing the burden on IT leaders to fix issues.

These capabilities provide far greater device management visibility. The platform’s usage dashboard delivers analytics that enable IT departments to determine which apps are being used the most, how often and for how long. This allows them to understand how devices are being used and make informed decisions to optimise productivity and subsequently revenue. SOTI XSight, which is integrated with SOTI MobiControl, also improves the customer experience – speeding up the time to resolution. An important feature for IT leaders, with research showing that the average support ticket takes three days and 10 hours to fix.

Device downtime keeps IT leaders up at night. It is expensive and results in unhappy customers and frustrated workers. But with SOTI XSight providing a supercharged solution with the operational intelligence, support and management tools needed to streamline a business, IT leaders can rest at ease.

To find out more about SOTI XSight, or to register for a free trial click here.



SOTI is the world’s most trusted provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI’s innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide an integrated solution to manage and secure all mobile devices and connected peripherals in an organization. For more information, visit: www.soti.net.

