Microsoft rolls out first 'moment' update for Windows 11; Win 10 22H2 now available

Microsoft on Tuesday announced its first “moment” update for Windows 11, one of the periodic updates the company signaled last month that includes the Amazon Appstore, Tabbed File Explorer and Taskbar enhancements.

As it noted in September with the launch of the Windows 11 2022 Update, Microsoft said it would be periodically adding new features and experiences in Windows 11, similar to the company’s “feature experience packs” in the past.

The company also announced the availability of the Windows 10 2022 Update (also known as Windows 10, version 22H2). That update includes a small number of productivity, security, and management-focused features.

"We recommend that commercial organizations begin targeted deployments to validate that their apps, devices and infrastructure work as expected with the new release," John Cable, Microsoft's vice president of program managment for Windows Servicing and Delivery, said in a blog post.

Version 22H2 is now available through Windows Server Update Services (including Configuration Manager), Windows Update for Business and the Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC).

To install Windows 10 22H2, open Windows Update settings (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update) and select ”Check” for updates. Eligible devices may also be offered the option to choose to upgrade to Windows 11.

New features added with the incremental update to Windows 11 include:

Tabbed File Explorer: Tabs in File Explorer will allow users to more easily organize files and pivot between folders. It is designed to simplify everyday tasks and make collaboration effortless with OneDrive integration.

Microsoft Tabbed File Explorer

Taskbar Enhancements: Two changes Microsoft said were suggested by users are coming to the Taskbar. They will let users view all their overflowed apps in one space, as well as provide easier access directly to Task Manager.

Suggested Actions: This feature anticipates users’ needs and gives suggestions for actions they may want to take, such as automatically highlighting phone numbers to call or future dates to save as events in their calendar.

Photos app: Coming at the end of the month, the Photos app organizes photos from a user’s phone, camera, and OneDrive. In November, iCloud integration for the Photos app will give users access to all photos on their iPhone with a direct connection to the iCloud photo library.

Microsoft The Windows photos app

Amazon Appstore general availability: Windows 11 users can now access 50,000 Android apps and games from the Amazon Appstore.