Canva launches workplace product suite to improve visual collaboration

Australia-based graphic design company Canva has launched a suite of new workplace products and features, designed to help remote workers visually collaborate more effectively via any device from any location.

Canva’s newly introduced Visual Worksuite consists of Docs, Websites, Whiteboards, Video, and Data Visualization, alongside several new features to improve Canva’s user experience. The launch comes as the company recorded more than 85 million global users and 4.4 million paying customers.

Visual communication is becoming an increasingly critical skill for teams of every size across almost every industry, Canva co-founder and CEO Melanie Perkins said in a press release.

To help facilitate this want for visual communication, Canva Docs aims to make traditional text documents more visually appealing, providing users with access to Canva’s library of over 100 million videos, GIFs, photos, illustrations and other visual elements. Docs’ users will also have access to collaboration features such as comments and version history, alongside the ability to embed other content created in Canva, such as banners or whiteboards.

Canva offers multiple tools to build websites from scratch

Canva Websites provide users with hundreds of professional-level website templates, customizable domains and adjustable page heights to build websites from scratch, while Video Background Remover, a feature that already exists as part of Canva Pro, is now available as part of the newly updated Canva Video Suite.

Powered by the company’s acquisition of Flourish in February 2022, Data Visualization is Canva’s new advanced charts product. Users of the new Data Visualization tool will also have access to a wide range of templates, allowing them to turn dense data and statistics into simple and easily digestible interactive data visualizations.

The final product in Canva’s new suite is Canva Whiteboards. Launched last month, it enables users to workshop, brainstorm and collaborate with colleagues directly inside the Canva platform. It includes a range of features designed to aid brainstorming and collaboration sessions, including sticky notes to images and diagrams, and a synced timer.

Alongside the slew of new products, Canva has also expanded its Canva Print capabilities, which now allow users to print on items including flyers, photobooks, hoodies, and mugs. Remote Control for Presentations has also been introduced, enabling multiple presenters to control their presentation from any device via the use of a virtual clicker.

Commenting on the continued growth of Canva—last year the company raised $200 million at a $40 billion valuation—Perkins said that a growing number of people are now embracing the power of visual communication to unlock their creativity and achieve their goals.

“With the launch of our new Visual Worksuite, we’re bringing simple design products to the workplace to empower every employee, at every organization and on every device,” she said.