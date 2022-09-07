Slack offers new DocuSign integration to streamline e-signature process

Slack has announced a new contact lifecycle management (CLM) integration with e-signature platform DocuSign, allowing users to navigate the full agreement processes inside their Slack workspace.

Although users already had the ability to send, sign and collaborate on agreements with DocuSign eSignature for Slack, much of the process still required the need for access to multiple, disparate systems, for internal and external stakeholders alike.

The new DocuSign CLM for Slack app instead allows colleagues and customers to navigate the full agreement process, including redlining, reviewing and approving, directly within Slack. This removes the need for signatories to check their emails or switch to different systems in order to receive status updates.

Users will also now be notified of stakeholders’ roles in moving the agreement forward, be provided with suggested actions and gain the ability to complete tasks, approve edits, or make changes directly in Slack.

Feedback and comments can now be added to help provide additional context or resolve issues, and users will also have the ability to review the drafts and revision history of any agreements.

This new integration further strengthens the company’s partnership DocuSign by providing users with the tools they need to get work done more efficiently, said Steve Wood, senior vice president of product and platform at Slack.

“By integrating DocuSign's CLM with Slack, users can now easily take meaningful actions on every phase of an agreement process right from their digital HQ, allowing businesses to do more with what they already have,” he said.