Navigating IT and End-User Device Priorities

How are you balancing end-user preferences with IT and business objectives for your PC fleet? Many organisations are sifting through priorities as they consider their refresh options, according to recent Foundry research.

The remote/hybrid workforce has added new dimensions in terms of how devices are managed and supported. While product characteristics are still important, IT leaders have said they’re seeking features that make it easier to administer their PC fleets and that help them overcome existing management challenges.

Delve into some of the research results in this infographic to discover how device factors and features are prioritised, and the challenges IT leaders are facing with their PC fleets.

ComputerWorld