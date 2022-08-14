NZ Fry Up: Lack of trust in zero trust; NZ tech industry celebrated; Google Cloud comes to town

IT leaders support zero trust, security teams not so much

Most IT decision-makers in New Zealand regard zero trust as the future of their firms’ security. However, security teams who would be responsible for implementing and managing zero trust policies are less supportive of the approach, which requires every person and device to be verified and authorised before being able to access information, devices or networks.

This is according to findings of survey of 204 cybersecurity decision-makers at organisations across New Zealand and Australia conducted by Forrester Consulting, commissioned by Datacom. 40% of respondents were from New Zealand.

The study found 83% of IT decision-makers considered zero trust as essential to the future of their organisation’s security with 58% saying they were well on their way to implementing such a strategy.

But, despite this high level of support from decision-makers, the study also found that only 52% of security teams — who are responsible for implementing and managing zero trust policies — were seen as supporters at the outset of such implementations.

Meanwhile just 40% of operational business or technology teams were identified as supporters at the outset, and 48% of decision-makers surveyed said their stakeholders struggled to understand the business value of adopting a zero-trust approach.

According to Datacom, the study highlighted several potential barriers to successful zero trust implementations, as well as the importance of communication as part of a company’s zero trust strategy.

NZ Hi-Tech Awards winners announced

Christchurch-based geo-modelling software provider, Seequent, took home the top prize at the 2022 New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards announced in Wellington last week.

Seequent won the PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year award, the leading category out of 14.

According to the judges, Seequent was selected for the award based on its reputation, growth, advanced technology and global performance, having exported its technology to over customers in over 100 countries.

Meanwhile, Orion Health founder and CEO Ian McCrae, who is stepping down from his role after 30 years in August 2022, was honoured with the Tait Communications Flying Kiwi Award.

The awards were chosen by a panel of over 70 New Zealand and international judges. The full list of 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Award winners:

Xero Hi-Tech Young Achiever: Jamie Beaton

Visa Best Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good: GNS Science & NIWA

IBM Most Inspiring Individual: Brooke Roberts

Tataki Auckland Unlimited Most Innovative Hi-Tech Creative Technology Solution: Alimetry

Callaghan Innovation Hi-Tech Māori Company of the Year: Agrisea

Duncan Cotterill Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution: Auror

Endace Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product: Alimetry

Kiwibank Most Innovative Hi-Tech Service: FirstAML

NZTE Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution: M2X

Halo Consulting Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector: Summer of Tech

Punakaiki Fund Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year: Seen Safety

Pacific Edge Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year: UBCO

Soul Machines Most Innovative Deep Tech Solution: Alimetry

PwC NZ Hi-Tech Company of the Year Award: Seequent

Tait Communications Flying Kiwi Award: Ian McCrae

Google Cloud comes to town

Google Cloud has announced plans to open its first cloud region in New Zealand. The New Zealand cloud region will be Google Cloud’s third in Australasia, joining Sydney and Melbourne, and comes as Google expands it reach in the Asia-Pacific region with the addition of cloud regions in Malaysia and Thailand.

Google Cloud currently services its New Zealand customers from Auckland where it has a dedicated cloud interconnect and a purpose-built office along with a local artificial intelligence team.

The New Zealand cloud region will give local businesses the choice to keep their data onshore and retain data sovereignty, Google said.

The New Zealand, Malaysia and Thailand regions will take Google Cloud’s total number of cloud regions in Asia-Pacific to 14.