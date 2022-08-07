NZ Fry Up: Time for NZ govt to get serious on digital skills; EY NZ makes RPA play

Digital Equity Coalition calls on New Zealand govt to get serious about digital skills

Lobby group Digital Equity Coalition Aotearoa (DECA) has expressed its disappointment at the absence of budget approval for the Digital Inclusion pillar of the New Zealand government’s Digital Strategy for Aotearoa.

In a blog post, Vic MacLennan, a member of the DECA stewardship group and chief executive of IT Professionals NZ (ITP) said the New Zealand government has so far only applied “a few band aids” to address the digital divide in the country and is neglecting to understand the significance of leaving 20% to 25% of our population behind.

MacLennan said New Zealand was facing the same challenges as other countries like the UK and Australia, but action was lacking.

DECA has written to Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications David Clark calling for:

Affordable internet access for New Zealanders on low incomes.

Getting devices to people who can’t afford them.

Digital skills support through community organisations.

Wrap-around support to get and stay connected.

It also listed community-led initiatives which it said needed interim funding support while government policy and implementation work are completed.

EY makes RPA play with NZ acquisition

Ernst & Young (EY) New Zealand has bought into the robotics process automation (RPA) market with the acquisition of Auckland-based technology consulting firm Q4 Associates.

Founded in 2017, Q4 Associates specialised in full stack RPA and intelligent automation (IA) projects and consulting services.

EY New Zealand said the acquisition strengthens its IA and RPA capabilities, and its ability to serve the financial services market.

According to Gartner, the New Zealand RPA software market is expected to grow 18.4% this year to reach NZ$11 million with a forecasted increase of 20.5% in 2023. Globally, the RPA market is expected to be worth US$2.9 billion in 2022, Gartner said.

EY said Q4 Associate’s team of 12 technology consultants are joining its New Zealand financial services technology consulting team. Q4 Associate co-founders Samantha Osborne, Maurice Dubey and Shayde Boryer were joining the EY leadership New Zealand team. The team will be in Auckland and will service clients across New Zealand and Australia.