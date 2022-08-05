Jamf's Q2 earnings show customers up 34%, devices up 22.4%

Apple-in-the-enterprise MDM and security solutions provider Jamf announced its quarterly results yesterday, confirming consolidation in the Apple moble device management market and shedding a little light on the scale of Apple enterprise deployments.

Customers up 34%, devices up 22.4%

What’s the top line data from the company’s results? We know Apple use in professional scenarios (enterprise, medical, education) continues to grow, and this seems to be reflected by the Jamf results. It disclosed second quarter revenue growth of 34% (year over year) to $115.6 million for GAAP gross profit of $86.2 million, with increases in subscription revenues and good growth for its recently introduced security solutions portfolio.

Perhaps the biggest evidence of Apple’s surging presence is that Jamf now claims to manage 28.4 million devices across 67,000 customers, up 5.2 million devices and 17,000 customers from a year ago.

That customer figure suggests an increase of 34% in terms of Jamf users and a 22.4% increase in the scale of deployments of supported devices. (The latter include Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV.)

“Increasing demand for Jamf’s broad line of security solutions combined with a strengthening replacement market for core management solutions show that Jamf’s unique approach to support and extend Apple innovations the same day they are made available is proving to be more valuable than ever to existing and new customers,” Jamf CEO Dean Hager said in a statement.

Industry consolidation continues

Speaking during the company's fiscal call, Jamf shed a little light on its results. It noted that customers are increasingly moving to replace alternative MDM services with those provided by Jamf. It said that this reflects the need to keep pace with Apple’s new systems as they ship, and also noted that consolidation across the industry continues.

“The majority of the software providers that were considered leaders in the enterprise mobility management market just five years ago have been consolidated into other organizations, leading to additional challenges for their engineering teams to continue innovating at the pace of Apple,” Hager said during the analyst call.

Hager claimed that Jamf products replaced over 35,000 seats of one leading EMM solution across “just four customer wins.” Hager also pointed to rapid adoption of the company’s widening tranche of enterprise and education security products.

Enterprises still moving to Apple

The company also shared insights into some of the larger Apple migrations it had experienced, including Red Bull, which has now consolidated its Mac and iOS fleet to Jamf Pro. These announcements revealed the scale and extent to which Apple’s solutions are being adopted across business.

Hager cited a multinational food distributor that now has 13,000 Apple products in use; a behavioral therapy group that has 6,000 in place; and a 15,000-seat distribution across “a prominent ecommerce and online retail company.” Jamf has also been adopted across one of Florida’s largest hospital networks, the company said.

Hager mentioned a series of other deployments, but the main take away should be that Apple’s kit is now seeing front-line use across a diverse number of industries. Jamf noted this pattern is global, confirming it has secured some big Apple-based clients internationally.

“Our international markets have continued to grow faster outside the US,” the company said.

But supply chain challenges remain

However, for all the wins, Jamf also hinted that the Mac and iPad supply problems Apple recently acknowledged may be decelerating the rate of Apple enterprise adoption.

Perhaps one of the most important revelations for Apple watchers was confirmation that hardware supply issues delayed projects. We had anticipated this may be a problem in the quarter, but the revelation hints that hardware supply scarcity may be impacting enterprises seeking to broaden their Apple deployment.

The results also confirmed a sense of caution across business markets.

The company said it was seeing elongated sales cycles, suggesting customers are attempting to restrain unnecessary spending. At the same time, it also pointed out that in terms of budget adjustments, what it provides comes at a relatively small cost but delivers an effective ROI for IT management; Jamf seems confident it can hold its own in the prevailing challenging atmosphere.

Why are enterprises adopting Apple?

Hager discussed five critical capabilities prompting companies to move to Apple (and Jamf):

The ability to separate personal and private data on apps on user enrollment.

Support for Single Sign On.

Jamf’s support for zero trust network access.

The ability to assign per-app VPN configurations so users don’t need to consider them.

Jamf’s self-serve enterprise app store, which helps IT managers and end users assign apps or install the apps they require.

All these capabilities have been revealed as important across the last few years, with the pandemic simply accelerating adoption and increasing need.

You can listen to the financial call here.

