OzTech: Government wants 1.2M tech jobs by 2030; NSW starts IT traineeship program

Australian government wants 1.2M tech jobs by 2030

Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic has announced Australia’s federal government plan to reach 1.2 million tech-related jobs by 2030. The how is by addressing the following:

Increasing understanding and awareness of job opportunities

Fixing gaps in education and training products and pathways

Improving the diversity of the tech workforce

Targeting skilled migration to areas of high need and greatest shortages

Improving industry-level supply and demand analysis

There are 860,000 people working in tech jobs currently in Australia and if no actions are taken the 1.2 million goal could be short of some 186,000 tech workers by 2030, according to the report. The numbers consider the usual influx of tech professionals and takes into account those that are likely to retire by the 2030.

To help achieving this goal the government will make tech a top priority area for the 465,000 fee-free TAFE places and additional 20,000 university places it plans to deliver.

The industry has been talking about the lack of technology professionals for several years now, so how much more awareness can be created by delivering a nationwide awareness campaign and through a national work experience program for secondary school students is unclear.

Another point for possible concern is when it comes to vendor certification “aligned to industry requirements” and what it means. Will industry requirements be defined by the industry and its market-share leaders or by those involved in these particular discussions with the government, and how will this truly benefit local organisations? We’ll have to wait and see.

NSW starts IT traineeship program

The News South Wales government has already started implementing a similar program in the state with 50 Year 12-school leavers participating in the IT traineeship program through TAFE NSW.

The two-year IT traineeship was designed for those seeking to commence a career in the tech industry and will combine accredited and nonaccredited training with employment and on-the-job training at an NSW government agency.

Those who concluded Year 12 in 2020 and 2021 can apply and will also be able to acquire vendor-specific certification. The first cohort commences from April 2022.