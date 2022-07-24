NZ Fry Up: Internal Affairs renews deal with AWS; $25B in IoT spending

NZ Internal Affairs signs all-of-government cloud deal with AWS

The New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs has signed an all-of-government agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for public cloud services, which allows eligible government agencies to buy public cloud services from AWS under standardised terms, and replaces the previous AWS New Zealand government cloud framework agreement which expires in August 2022.

According to the department the deal will leverages the scale of New Zealand’s government agencies as a single customer and simplifies contractual processes for agencies. Services can be bought direct from AWS or through an AWS solutions provider or distributor.

IoT spending to surpass $25.5 billion in 2022

Spending on internet of things (IoT) products and services in Australia and New Zealand is forecasted to exceed $25.5 billion in 2022, an increase of 13% from 2021, according to research firm IDC. The growth is expected as a result of increasing 5G deployment, surging currency rates, and maturing adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, and big data.

Industries such as manufacturing, utilities, and transportation collectively account for more than half of all IoT spending. IoT services will be the largest technology group in 2022, according to IDC.

By 2026, IDC expects spending in IoT to reach $38.3 billion.