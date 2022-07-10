OzTech: Endeavour Group wants 300 techies; Coursera’s top courses; Murawin joins Tech Central; Refugees trained in digital skills; Pawsey’s Setonix fires up

Endeavour Group wants to fill 300 tech positions

Endeavour Group — the parent company of BWS, Dan Murphy’s, and ALH hotels—plans to fill 300 technology roles within the next six months. Endeavour wants to hire data scientists, data analytics, data engineers, software engineers, product managers, platform managers, solution managers, designers, and business analysts across EndeavourX — the company’s digital arm — data and technology teams.

The organisation is looking for both senior and entry-level applicants and will offer training for the latter, accepting those with little to no experience. The roles will be open for existing employees looking to move into tech as well.

Endeavour is offering location flexibility, with team members allowed to work from anywhere in Australia.

This is part of the organisation’s strategy to enhance customer experience by improving its websites, apps as well as physical stores and venues. EndeavourX launched a Dan Murphy’s drive-thru with number-plate recognition technology in September 2020. Endeavour Group is also rolling out electronic shelf labels across its BWS and Dan Murphy’s stores.

Coursera reveals what courses made the top 10 for Australia

Online learning services provider Coursera revealed which of its technology- and science-focussed courses made the top 10 across its 1.2 million registered Australian learners for quarter ending June 2022. The top 10 were:

“Deploying SAP on Google Cloud” by Google Cloud “The Science of Well-Being” by Yale University “Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere” by Google “Machine Learning” by Stanford University “Learning How to Learn: Powerful Mental Tools to Help You Master Tough Subjects” by Deep Teaching Solutions “Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design” by Google “Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions” by Google “Foundations of Project Management” by Google “Prepare Data for Exploration” by Google “Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python)” by University of Michigan

Coursera concluded professionals are in search of industry certifications and that both employers and employees recognise the need for such. They also concluded that learners are more interested in content offered by big technology companies and well-known universities.

Murawin moves into Tech Central

Indigenous-led consultancy Murawin is the latest addition to the Stone & Chalk scaleup hub within Tech Central. Murawin focuses on creating impact, breaking cycles of disadvantage, and advocating for the voice of Indigenous Australians and other marginalised groups.

The announcement was made during the National Aboriginal and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) Week. For Murawin, this is an opportunity to be close to big local companies, such as Atlassian, that have the potential to close the gap.

“This year’s theme is ‘Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!’ At Murawin, we firmly believe that for systemic and intergenerational change to occur. And to truly close the gap, we require collaboration from people from all walks of life, communities, industries, and cultures,” said owner and Dunghutti businesswoman Carol Vale in a statement.

Murawin joins Australia-based Downsizer, Nudge Group, Open Sparkz, New Zealand-based Education Perfect, US-based Nano Dimension, China-based Pax Technology, and UK-based Swoop Funding, that were announced in late June 2022.

Program trains refugees in digital skills

A program by the Australian Red Cross in partnership with Accenture will help prepare for the Australian job market 200 refugees who recently arrived in Western Australia. This will be done through Accenture’s online Skills to Succeed Academy which includes modules such as exploring coding, discovering data and understanding technology among other less technical skills.

Pawsey’s Setonix starts phase 1

Pawsey’s supercomputer Setonix has entered its first phase by offering double the compute power of its predecessor Magnus.

Phase 2 is expected to happen by 2023 with compute power installed once the legacy supercomputers Magnus and Zeus are decommissioned and physically removed.

In March 2021, Pawsey Supercomputing Centre announced the Pawsey Centre for Extreme-Scale Readiness (PaCER) program was giving access to the first 10 research projects to supercomputing tools and infrastructure.