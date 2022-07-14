The Future of Apple Endpoint Software is Here and Mosyle Is Leading the Way

Over the past two decades, Apple has seen tremendous growth in enterprise adoption due to its ease of use, advanced security and privacy tools, and the fact that employees prefer using Macs. As Apple adoption in the enterprise becomes the norm, some organizations may find themselves struggling to manage and protect these devices. As a result, IT administrators may grapple with cumbersome, time-consuming workflows and legacy solutions that are not automated or unified.

Mosyle is changing that dynamic with a new generation of Apple endpoint software. The company got its start as an MDM provider and has quickly grown into an innovator in the Apple device management market. Earlier this year, Mosyle disrupted the industry with the introduction of its Apple Unified Platform concept.

The idea behind Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform may sound simple – it integrates five critical security and management applications into a single Apple-only platform. However, it has fundamentally changed how vendors in the endpoint solution market competitively position themselves.

Traditionally, B2B IT management providers have positioned themselves in one of the “Unified” categories, like “Unified Endpoint Management” or “Unified Endpoint Security.” This designation suggests they provide solutions across all platforms – Apple, Windows, Linux, and others – with a specific focus on one problem, like device management. But this strategy leaves gaps in the enterprise IT environment because a single solution cannot address the organization's other needs, such as protection, identity management, patch management, compliance, and more. So, IT teams are forced to adopt several other solutions that support these use cases. Even more, platform-agnostic solutions make it virtually impossible to deliver quality experience, coverage, and performance across operating systems.

The result? A complicated, generalized technology stack.

As the modern-day workplace evolves, this traditional approach has severely impacted enterprises’ bottom line and the experience of IT admins. And leaders want change. Mosyle recently surveyed a group of small and medium-sized businesses and found that roughly 70% of organizations prefer a single solution over multiple service providers for security and management support.

Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform makes good on that request. Its specialization is around the operating system – in this case, Apple. Mosyle’s solutions address the unique needs of that operating system, including MDM, endpoint security, identity management, content filtering, and more. With the Apple Unified Platform approach, an enterprise adopts a single solution that addresses all its Apple device needs. Reducing the number of providers needed to cover the entire device fleet.

Currently, Mosyle offers the Apple Unified Platform concept through a product purpose-built for enterprise environments called Mosyle Fuse. This product includes the following capabilities:

Enterprise-grade mobile device management

Identity management

Automated patch management

Endpoint security, including device hardening and compliance, next-generation antivirus, and privilege management

Online privacy and security through encrypted DNS-based content filtering

By focusing specifically on macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS, Mosyle delivers a level of efficiency unbeatable for multi-platform solutions. But that’s not the only added benefit. The novel approach provides:

Easy onboarding with automation

Only IT administrators understand the unique challenge of deploying multiple solutions on endpoints and ensuring they are working on all company devices. That’s because most endpoint solutions are designed to be deployed and used independently of any other solution; they simply don’t work with other vendor products. This results in IT administrators having to take multiple steps on every single device to ensure each tool is running smoothly.

Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform concept eliminates this entire process. With Mosyle’s specialized automation capabilities, IT admins don’t have to worry about anything. Mosyle uses its own MDM to natively configure and install apps while also enforcing content filtering, endpoint security, and much more. This means that when a new employee boots up a brand-new Apple device for the first time, they (and the device) are ready to work.

Enhanced communication with native integration

Another issue with the traditional approach to endpoint solutions is that they are not built to communicate or share data with other endpoint solutions running on the same device. This leads to gaps in security and controls. Oftentimes this results in each solution blocking the other from doing its job and leaving the IT administrator with the challenge of trying to find out which system is blocking the other, adding manual tasks onto a process that is supposed to run smoothly in an automated fashion.

Mosyle integrates the different endpoint solutions into one platform and communicates between the different functions. This allows Mosyle to provide best-in-class performance without lags or unnecessary disruptions.

Cost and time savings

Having all these separate endpoint solutions working together is a game-changer for IT administrators. Not only does it lead to improved device performance, but it also saves IT teams valuable time that can now be used to complete higher-priority tasks for the enterprise.

These impressive results in performance show that this concept of an Apple Unified Platform is the way of the future. Companies cannot afford to go back to the old way of isolated, multiplatform solutions that struggle to work together. But can they afford this new approach? Yes! Mosyle has proved that an Apple Unified Platform can cost less than one of the five single independent solutions it currently replaces.

For more information about Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform and Mosyle Fuse, please visit: https://business.mosyle.com/.