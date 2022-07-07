The Polish IT market shows resilience despite challenges in H1

Metamorworks / Getty Images

The first quarter of 2022 was marked by dynamic recruitment projects in Poland. Employers were still in the midst of a competency gap, which resulted in increased attractiveness of offers. But those offers had to be tailored more to individual preferences. It was certainly a buyer’s market. And over the last few months, certain events have occurred in which IT specialists decided to be even more strategic in their career choices.

The beginning of the first quarter of 2022 was a time of a slight slowdown in the IT job market, but not as a result of fewer recruits or reduced demand for employees, but from the attitude of candidates.

January was a period of implementing the provisions of the 2022 Polish Order, or amendments to the tax scale including an increase in tax-free amounts and a significant impact on the earnings of high-level IT experts. In the face of many unknowns, candidates wanted to have time to verify how the new law would affect their income in practice. As a result, they were less open to changing jobs, waiting to see if companies would be willing to offer pay raises in the face of high inflation as a result of the new tax law. Yet high-level specialists negotiated with current and potential employers as the market reacted.

However, the above situation was short-lived, and the recruitment dynamics returned to normal in February. At that time, the candidates saw a chance to increase their salary even more than before in a change of job.