Does your PC fleet fully support your remote users?

A hybrid workplace is the same as a fully remote workplace for most IT departments today. End users need a device that provides powerful collaboration and multitasking capabilities and that moves seamlessly from location to location, and IT needs to be able to manage and secure those devices from anywhere. In this video, Intel’s Stuart Dommett and Sally Eaves of the Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research discuss the steps organisations are taking to maximize productivity.

