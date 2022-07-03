How Limepay rebuilt its application from the ground up

Founded in 2017, Australia-headquartered payment platform Limepay had a minimum viable product (MVP) and when in December 2020 the company raised $21 million in funding it decided it was time to improve its application.

When Limepay started out, it chose Amazon Web Services to build the first iteration of its platform. After the capital raise, the company started investing in a team with experienced IT professionals to start rebuilding and then scaling its product so it would be a solid and scalable one, Limepay CTO Andy Britz tells Computerworld Australia.

Limepay selects a cloud platform to rebuild a solid, scalable application

With a team of experienced engineers and IT professionals in place, and with financial support, Limepay went on to evaluate the cloud infrastructure provider options with a series of criteria that needed to be met by either the existing provider or a new one.

After evaluating the market, Limepay found that Google Cloud was a better fit for the company, especially from a data perspective in how the organisation wanted to work with data. “BigQuery was a big cornerstone as part of our selection in terms of the data side of things and also, like most companies today, we've gone with the kind of containerised architectures using Kubernetes and all the rest of it. And we felt that, from our perspective, Google was slightly stronger there,” Britz says.