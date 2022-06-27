Now open for entries: Best Places to Work in IT 2022

Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT is back for its 29th edition, and this time we are looking for great organizations from the US, UK, Sweden, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. If you work for a brilliant employer of IT professionals, let us know.

Over the past three years, the pandemic has re-shaped the workplace, and the ways in which employees engage with colleagues and employers. After a decade-long gestation, digital transformation became a day-to-day reality overnight.

Creating great, physical workplaces remains key, but factors such as flexibility are increasingly important as the future workplace evolves. Compensation is critical, but job progression, training, diversity, and sustainability increasingly matter to workforces across the world.

Collaboration tools proliferate, and are important. But equally crucial is a culture that supports workers in the office, at home, and all places in between. If the past years and months have taught us anything, it is that productivity is not an issue when working remotely: avoiding burnout and promoting work/life balance are.

That's why for the 29th time Computerworld is conducting its annual survey to identify the best places to work for IT professionals. And this year, for the first time, we are going international.

We are excited to expand this program, which has a long and storied history in the United States, to companies worldwide. Nominees will be evaluated against other participating companies in their region. Regional panels of judges consisting of industry leaders within and outside of Computerworld will evaluate entries and confirm the honorees. Nominations opened on May 31, 2022.

We look forward to learning more about what your organization is doing to provide the best possible work experience for your IT employees.

How to Enter Best Places to Work in IT

You can find the survey entry link here.

The employers in the Best Places list are evaluated by company size: Large companies have 5,000 or more employees; mid-size have between 1,001 and 4,999 employees; and small companies employ 1,000 or fewer workers.

To be eligible, companies must have a minimum of 5 IT employees and a minimum of 100 total employees. We consider IT employees to be those IT workers who provide technology support and services to their own company — or to multiple companies through their work at an IT service provider. Workers who would *not* be included are administrative support staff for the IT department, staff who work in communications or PR for the technology department, IT contractors, or those staff whose primary role is in product development for outside sales.

In most cases, we prefer to have the parent company, rather than subsidiaries or affiliates, apply for the Best Places to Work in IT list. However, a subsidiary or affiliate may be eligible, providing that it stands out as a separate entity from the parent company, with separate business functions, IT leadership and so on. A subsidiary may also be eligible to apply separately if its parent company is a holding company. In those cases, the parent company and subsidiary may be able to apply separately.

We encourage companies to complete the nomination form or contact us at bestplaces@computerworld.com, and our Best Places research team will evaluate the submissions on a case-by-case basis.