NZ Fry Up: Flexibility trumps four-day work week for NZ tech workers; IT leadership moves

NZ tech workers prefer flexibility over a four-day work week

Just over half of workers in the New Zealand IT industry would rather have the flexibility to work whenever they wanted over having a four-day work week, a new study has revealed.

The study conducted by experience management software firm Qualtrics, 53% of respondents from the local IT industry said they'd rather have flexibility over working one less day a week.

This is in line with Kiwi workers from across the board with 60% of full-time employees in the country picking flexibility over a four-day week, according to Qualtrics.

Interestingly however, Kiwi tech workers seem out of step with their counterparts in the United States. There, 56% of those in the IT sector would prefer a four-day work week compared to 44% that would not, a Qualtrics spokesperson told Computerworld New Zealand.

Nevertheless, 84% of New Zealand IT workers — and 85% of respondents from across the Kiwi workforce – would still support their employer introducing a four-day work week.

According to Qualtrics, 80% of respondents believed a four-day work week could improve work-life balance and 76% their mental wellbeing, while 74% said it would make them feel more loyal to the company.

Respondents did have concerns over the trade-offs for a four-day work week – 70% were worried about working longer hours, 63% said customers would be frustrated, and 52% said company performance would suffer.

“The findings highlight the importance of understanding employee needs to successfully align the programs being adopted with their needs and expectations,” Qualtrics said.

As for what flexibility means, 49% of employees equated it to having control of the hours they want to work, while 17% said it is choosing what days to work. Another 15% defined flexibility as having the ability to work from any location, and 11% as being measured by performance instead of hours.

IT leadership moves

Previous Vocus CTO Stephen Kurzeja has been appointed as CIO at 2degrees, according to his LinkedIn profile. Kurzeja was CTO at Vocus Group for over three years and joined 2degrees following the merger between the two companies earlier this month. It is unclear whether this new role is in addition to the CTO role held by Martin Sharrock since 2020. According to Sharrock’s LinkedIn profile, he still holds this position at 2degrees. Computerworld New Zealand reached out to 2degrees for further clarification but had not received a response at the time of writing.