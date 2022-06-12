The top priorities for Kiwi IT leaders in 2022

Navigating the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to dominate the top priorities for IT business leaders in New Zealand, according to a new report from Technology Users Association of New Zealand (Tuanz).

Digital business leaders surveyed for the “Aotearoa’s Digital Priorities in 2022” report listed the skills gap, retention of staff, and attracting talent as the biggest technology challenges their organisations will face this year.

Cybersecurity and enabling a secure hybrid workplace remained key priorities. As security threats continued to increase during 2021, digital leaders are looking at how to bolster their defences and become more resilient in terms of cybersecurity.

Mitigating supply chains issues is another key priority for digital leaders as they have faced shortages of tech products and hardware.

New Zealand falls behind in digital performance

The report also shows New Zealand is not keeping pace with the rest of the world when it comes to digital economic performance, said the report.

Drawing on data from the global Network Readiness Index (NRI), the report reveals New Zealand currently ranks No. 42 in the world for overall access to technology, No. 56 on cybersecurity, No. 62 for high tech exports and No. 69 on medium and high-tech manufacturing.

As a result, the country’s overall NRI ranking has dropped from 16th place in 2020 to 20th in 2021— seven places behind Australia, which dropped just one slot from 2020.

New Zealand needs to bring new skills into the industry to improve these rankings, said Tuanz CEO Craig Young. “While we will always need to bring skills in from offshore, our companies and government also need to be aligned in developing home grown talent, especially in underrepresented groups such as women, Māori and Pasifika,” he said.

On the plus side, New Zealand ranks among the top 10 countries in several categories on the index, including for government online services, governance, regulation quality and inclusion—and retained the number one slot for e-commerce legislation.

There was also significant improvement in medium and high-tech manufacturing—jumping 41 places on the index from 80 to 39.

Network Readiness Index (NRI) Measure 2020 Ranking 2021 Ranking +/- Overall NRI Ranking 16 20 + 4 Technology Pillar 20 24 + 4 Access (overall) 16 42 +26 Mobile Tariffs 18 32 +14 Households with internet access 24 36 +12 International internet bandwidth 16 34 +18 Content (overall) 12 14 +2 Mobile apps development 18 20 +2 Future Technologies (overall) 29 31 +3 Investment in emerging technology 19 19 - Adoption of emerging technologies 18 18 - Computer software spending 55 45 -10 People Pillar 15 17 +2 Active mobile broadband subscriptions 19 79 +60 Business (overall) 17 21 +4 Firms with a website 17 14 +3 Government promotion of investment in emerging tech 34 34 - Government online services 10 10 - Governance Pillar 7 8 +1 Trust (overall) 9 11 +2 Cybersecurity 38 56 +18 Regulation (overall) 16 17 +1 Regulation quality 4 3 -1 ICT regulatory environment 80 39 -41 Ecommerce legislation 1 1 - Inclusion (overall) 2 4 +2 Rural gap in digital payments 39 38 -1 Impact Pillar 24 26 +2 Economy (overall) 38 44 +6 High tech exports 50 62 +12 Medium and high-tech manufacturing 82 69 -13

Source: “The Network Readiness Index 2021, Shaping the Global Recovery”