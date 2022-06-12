OzTech: Alert issued over Atlassian’s vulnerability; Digital apps not helping small businesses; More information aids against cyberattacks

ACSC issues alert over Atlassian’s vulnerability

Following the disclosure by Australian tech giant Atlassian that a critical unauthenticated remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability (CVE-2022-26134) was found in all supported versions of Atlassian Confluence Server and Data Center, the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) recommended organisations restrict internet access to and from affected devices.

The ACSC said it was aware of malicious actors successfully exploiting the vulnerability before Atlassian’s disclosure. Meanwhile, the ACSC recommends users continue to monitor the company’s website for updates as well as future vulnerabilities. Atlassian has issued an update to fix the issues.

More than half Australian businesses find digital apps a hindrance

Three in five Australian businesses find digital apps are more hindrance than help, according to a recent survey of 1,500 small and medium businesses across Australia conducted by financial software provider MYOB.

A total of 59% of respondents said they are experiencing ‘bad digitisation’—where their business and people management software apps and tools run in silos, rather than integrating with each other. Worse, 27% of organisations that said they have had costs balloon because of disconnected digital tools.

More alarming was the 42% who admitted having given up using some digital business tools due to their inefficiencies but that are still paying for them as it was too much hassle to change, or because there is a lack of better alternatives to switch to.

New toolkit to help small businesses protect against cyberattacks

A new cybersecurity toolkit is available for small businesses from the partnership between the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre (A3C) and the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA). The toolkit is a customised version of the GCA Cybersecurity Toolkit for Small Business—an online resource providing free tools and resources that organisations in Australia can use to reduce their cyber risk—and it aligns with the security messaging of the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC).

The organisations are studying the possibility of bringing Quad9 into the free Wi-Fi service in the City of Adelaide. Quad9 is a free service that protects internet users from accessing known malicious websites; it is a collaboration among GCA, IBM, and Packet Clearing House.