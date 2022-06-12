How to get into IT: NAB interns share their paths to full-time roles

The National Australia Bank (NAB) internship program has trained 290 interns in 2021, both new entrants to the jobs market and people seeking to change careers or improve their skills. With NAB planning to fill as many as 1,500 technology roles across the bank in 2022, the program will accept 500 interns in 2022 to help achieve this goal. There are already 250 interns in the 2022 intake.

NAB has already hired about 60% of interns from previous intakes. Computerworld Australia spoke to two interns who secured IT positions at NAB via the internship program: Brenton Walker, who joined as an intern in 2018 and is now a tech lead training interns like he once was, and Katerina Matveeva, who migrated to Australia in 2015, joined the program in 2021 and is now an associate engineer at NAB.

From software engineer student to tech lead at NAB

Brenton Walker, 27, was heading into the final year of his degree with Deakin University when he joined the NAB internship program. Walker was studying mechanical engineering but during a project he found a stronger interest in software engineering, so he asked his university advisor if there were any software engineering internships open. That is how he learned of NAB’s program.

NAB interns can choose where to start in the program. For Walker, that was in performance engineering, working on testing performance. Because that work was closely connected to software application development, he was given a choice to focus on development alone. During the internship, Walker had hands-on experience working with two other people at NAB to develop a new application that would replace legacy Oracle apps.