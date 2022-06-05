NZ Fry Up: Spark tops NZ IaaS market share; UFB pips Australia’s NBN; 2degrees-Vocus NZ merge; Datacom to hire 400

Spark pips big players in NZ IaaS public cloud market share

Spark NZ boasted the largest market share of the New Zealand infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market in 2021, according to Gartner. The research firm found that the local IaaS market grew 27.7% in 2021, to total $576 million.

Spark’s share of the market was 30.6%, followed by Amazon Web Services (28.3%), Microsoft (16.8%), Datacom (13.5%) and Google (4.5%).

Spark provides infrastructure and services for hybrid cloud. It’s infrastructure portfolio includes a national fibre backhaul network, mobile sites, data centres and the managed networks. Spark’s market share is also bolstered by wholly owned subsidiary, CCL, being one of three providers on the New Zealand all-of-government IaaS panel, alongside Datacom and IBM.

Meanwhile, globally, the IaaS market grew 41.4% in 2021 and was worth US$90.9 billion—up from $64.3 billion in 2020.

The top five global IaaS providers accounting for over 80% of the market have AWS and Microsoft dominating the rest of the pack with 38.9% and 21.1% of the market share respectively. Rounding out the top five are Alibaba at 9.5%, Google at a paltry 7.1% and Huawei with an “also-ran” share of just 4.6%.

New Zealand broadband stacks up well to offerings across the Tasman

New Zealand’s ultra-fast broadband (UFB) network compares well to Australia’s National Broadband Network (NBN) according to a joint report, published by the New Zealand Commerce Commission and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

The report compared select fibre and fixed wireless plans in New Zealand with comparable plans in Australia.

It showed that for fixed-line 100/20Mbps plans, download speeds were evenly matched, while uploads were slightly faster on New Zealand plans at 22.3Mbps compared to 18.2Mbps. However, Australians experienced more outages than their trans-Tasman cousins—1.1 a week versus 0.9.

For very high-speed fibre plans, download speeds were a tad faster on New Zealand’s UFB network at 808.1 Mbps compared with Australia’s 745.6. But upload speeds were far slower in Australia—45.7 versus 507.2Mbps.

For fixed wireless plans, which compared fixed 4G services plans, download speeds were slightly higher in Australia—36.4Mbps compared to 29.2Mbps in New Zealand, while upload speeds were once again faster in New Zealand at 17Mbps versus just 4Mbps.

But New Zealand users experienced over four outages a week compared to just 1.3 a week in Australia.

New Zealand Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said that in the period since testing for this report was conducted, fibre wholesalers, including Chorus, have begun offering increased speeds of 300Mbps on the 100Mbps wholesale fibre connections at no extra cost to retailers.

Datacom plans to hire 400 people

New Zealand technology giant, Datacom, has hired 400 people since October 2021 and is likely to hire another 400 people in the coming months.

Datacom NZ managing director Justin Gray said to Reseller News that while the borders opening may provide access to skilled and experienced people, fostering homegrown talent is key for the company. “Our number one priority is continuing our journey of developing talent. It’s the enabler of growth and, if we don’t get it right, it jeopardises our ability to meet customer demand.”

2degrees-Vocus NZ merger complete

The merger between 2degrees and Vocus NZ was officially completed on 1 June. The move makes 2degrees the country’s third-largest telco, with an annual turnover of more than $1 billion.

Key to 2degrees’ future is its 5G network rollout in main centres across New Zealand and expansion of its fixed wireless product, according to CEO Mark Callander.