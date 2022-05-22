OzTech: Cybersecurity training for women in Victoria; Top 5 skills Aussie techies are after

Cybersecurity pilot training for women launches in Victoria

A pilot that will train 26 women in cybersecurity has been launched in Victoria. Women with one year of experience in the IT sector or three years in cyber will train to either begin a career or to learn and be prepared to take on leadership roles in cybersecurity.

The initiative has received $100,000 from the Victoria government and will be done in partnership with the Australian Women in Security Network (AWSN). The state government has labelled this initiative as a program to improve female representation in the workforce, as the Australian Bureau of Statistics found women make 31% of the local digital technology workforce.

The program, which is set to begin in July, includes specialist training, coaching and mentoring services, as well as attendance to workshops and networking events.

Those interested can apply on the AWSN website.

Top 5 skills techies are after in Australia

During the first quarter of 2022, there was an increase of Australians undertaking courses on Swift, data structure, iOS development, Docker containers and AWS certified solutions architect respectively, according to online learning platform Udemy. Interestingly, despite cybersecurity constantly being one of the biggest IT concerns and talent shortages, it is not in the top courses in Australia or globally.

Globally, Udemy saw a surge in blockchain-related technology skills, such as DApp and Binance, while power skills such as efficiency and personal success also continued to gain focus among those seeking to sharpen their leadership capabilities.

The data is generated by learners on Udemy’s enterprise learning solution, Udemy Business, which shows the skills corporate leaders and employees are after.