Podcast: Could hardware supply chain issues upend Apple’s WWDC plans?

Not-so-breaking news: Supply chain constraints continue to challenge technology manufacturers, and Apple is no exception. While the wait for some Macs is quite short, others, like the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro face wait times of eight to ten weeks. And with WWDC looming, could hardware supply chain issues upend any hardware announcement plans? Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss current hardware supply chain issues and how they may affect WWDC.

