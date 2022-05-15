NZ Fry Up: New Zealand fast tracks residency for IT professionals; NZ Police wants more data collaboration; IT leadership moves

New Zealand fast tracks residency for IT professionals

There are six ICT roles in the New Zealand Green List, which will allow for a shorter path to residency. CIOs, ICT project managers, ICT managers, software engineers, ICT security specialists, and multimedia specialists arriving in New Zealand on a work visa from 4 July will be able to apply for residence from September.

These professionals must be earning a minimum of $57.69 an hour— or $45.67 for multimedia specialists.

New Zealand police wants more data collaboration

The New Zealand Police has put out a tender as it seeks to implement a security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform to allow data to be ingested from different sources. According to the tender, this will automate repetitive manual tasks, allow for the creation of a playbook to prioritise, standardise and scale response processes in a consistent and documented way.

NZ Police expects a SOAR platform to enhance its real-time collaboration in protecting data by leveraging the existing technology, providing a customisable dashboard to security analysts on prioritised threats, alerts, and incidents.

IT leadership announcements

Richard Wyke will join financial services provider Harmoney as chief digital officer. According to a post on LinkedIn by the organisation, Wyke will be in charge of the engineering team.

Wyke joins from software company Figured,where he worked for close to eight years, starting as CTO and then moving to the chief product officer role.

Shayne Hunter, deputy director-general data and digital at the Ministry of Health is said to have resigned, according to eHealthNews.nz. Hunter joined the ministry in 2019 and had a 15-year career in the health and disability sector. He previously worked as the CIO for Capital & Coast, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa DHBs.