OzTech: Aussie CIOs to fill more permanent roles; EY creates 200 jobs in Ballarat

Aussie CIOs hire more permanent professionals

A total of 38% of CIOs planned to increase permanent headcount in 2022, according to a survey of 300 hiring managers in Australia. The survey by recruiting firm Robert Half also found that 31% of CIOs would increase the contractor’s headcount.

The main hiring challenges found were reskilling/upskilling existing employees (39%), meeting candidates’ salary expectations (37%), and finding candidates who possessed the right technical skills (37%).

More concerning was that 63% of CIOs revealed it was more challenging to find qualified employees now as compared to pre-pandemic, and 91% were having trouble finding professionals with technical skills needed to move their department into the digital future.

This has certainly changed how CIOs and organisations look at talent, with 82% of CIOs planning to increase salaries of existing employees by an average of 11%, while 86% of them plan to increase salaries of new employees by an average of 11%.

Ernst & Young opens office in Ballarat

Ernst & Young (EY) has announced the opening of an office in Ballarat, Victoria. The office will be located at the Federation University Ballarat Tech Park in Mt Helen. The consultancy is promising to create 200 local jobs over three years, including trainee opportunities for the university’s students.

The new office will initially focus on business operations and digital support services in the financial sector, including security and verification services. EY will provide ongoing digital training to deliver complex projects, including those supporting their clients’ digital strategic transformation.

The location choice wasn’t unplanned as the Victoria government has been investing heavily to attract organisations to move their offices from other states or to launch new ones through incentives.