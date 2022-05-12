Podcast: Apple employees push back on return-to-office plans; the end of the iPod

Some Apple employees are protesting the company’s return-to-work policy, which requires employees to be in the office three days per week. With that in mind, Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis and Macworld Executive Editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss how Apple’s plans compare to other tech firms’ policies and what the hybrid work landscape looks like. But first, the trio looks at the end of the iconic iPod.
