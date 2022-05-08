NZ Fry Up: Tech adoption in infrastructure, construction is slow across New Zealand; Akash Mittal named Trustees Executors CIO

Tech adoption in infrastructure, construction is slow across New Zealand

The infrastructure and manufacturing industries have been slow in technology adoption in New Zealand according to the New Zealand Infrastructure Strategy.

The characteristic of infrastructure and its “long life” can lock in older technology, but there are opportunities to work around the fragmented nature of the industry. Some of the reasons why industry has not invested in tech advancements includes its major customers (in many cases, the government) haven’t really demanded it and there has been a lack of certainty about a long-term pipeline of work, as well as serious labour and skills challenges.

The strategy recommended to accelerate: the use of technology to increase productivity; adoption of open data and common standards for the infrastructure sector; and the digitisation of infrastructure.

Akash Mittal named Trustees Executors CIO

Financial and trust services provider Trustees Executors has appointed Akash Mittal as its CIO. Mittal joins from Melbourne, Australia, where he has most recently worked as he general manager of technology and security at Equity Trustees.

Mittal will be tasked with improving the organisation’s ability to monitor, detect and respond to threats. He will also oversee the development a digital strategy and the implementation of digital solutions.