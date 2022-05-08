OzTech: NSW launches R&D roadmap; Transport for NSW cyberattack; Financial firm didn’t protect its systems; Westpac promises 200 jobs on the Gold Coast

New South Wales releases 20-year R&D roadmap

The New South Wales government released its 20-year research and development (R&D) roadmap with focus in four areas: digital, energy, materials and chemistry, and biotechnology.

As part of digital, the roadmap covers software, AI, data analytics, quantum computing, blockchain, robotics, semiconductors, and communications, sensing, and internet of things (IoT).

The roadmap was based on analysis of NSW’s competitive advantages in areas such as innovation, education and workforce, industry capabilities, regulatory frameworks, natural assets, and infrastructure.

Transport for NSW suffers cyberattack

Transport for New South Wales has revealed its Authorised Inspection Scheme (AIS) system has suffered a cyberattack. The system was accessed by an unauthorised third party that accessed a “small number of the application’s user accounts”.

Transport for NSW said in a statement it is notifying affected examiners individually and providing options to help them avoid further impacts from the incident. It also said additional security measures were put in place following the breach.

Financial firm found guilty after suffering several cyberattacks

Financial services licensee RI Advice has breached its obligations to have adequate risk managements systems to manage its cybersecurity and has been ordered by the Federal Court to pay $750,000 in costs to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

RI Advice suffered several cyberattacks between June 2014 and May 2020, where unauthorised access to files have been detected. The judgement revealed that the organisation admitted to “unacceptable level of risk up to 5 August 2021”.

RI Advice has taken steps to address cybersecurity risk across its authorised representative network. RI Advice has also been ordered to engage a cybersecurity expert to identify and implement any further measures are necessary to adequately manage cybersecurity risks across RI Advice’s authorised representative network.

Westpac promises 200 jobs at Gold Coast tech hub, none advertised yet

Westpac has launched a technology engineering hub on the Gold Coast and plans to create 200 jobs, although details of a timeline or areas are scarce at the moment. In fact, at the time of writing, there were no jobs published for the Gold Coast on the bank’s careers page.

The Gold Coast was selected as the financial institution saw more people are looking for a change in lifestyle, but it says it will also offer opportunities for locals as well as offer graduate programs.

The tech hub’s focus will be on bringing together software engineers, technologists, and data specialists who can work in partnership with Westpac’s digital teams.