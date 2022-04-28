Podcast: What Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover could mean for business users

Billionaire Elon Musk recently entered into an agreement to purchase Twitter for $44 billion dollars, therefore turning Twitter into a privately held company. While Musk’s acquisition could have serious ramifications for users, it’s still unclear how his Twitter would differ from the Twitter we’re familiar with today. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss what the acquisition could mean for the future of the platform and how it could affect enterprise users and consumers alike.