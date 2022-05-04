Mosyle introduces new MDM services for Apple enterprise

Apple’s continued growth in enterprise IT is again reflected in the news that Mosyle has introduced new business-focused MDM services and secured $196 million Series B funding. It shows the rapid extent to which the Apple in the enterprise space continues to effervesce.

The enterprise growth zone

“Over the past year we’ve aggressively rolled out innovative security and management features that used MDM as a medium to extend protection to other layers of the device," Mosyle founder and CEO Alcyr Araujo said in a statement.

The company’s funding round was led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners.

“With the launch of its Apple Unified Platform, Mosyle is one of the first companies to elegantly unify MDM with a broader suite of mobile security solutions," Rebecca Liu-Doyle, Managing Director at Insight Partners said. “This funding is validation of this vision and our belief that companies require more than traditional MDM in today’s hybrid work environment."

The funding also reflects the growing scale of interest in the entire Apple in the enterprise ecosystem.

Despite various challenges, Apple continues to be a strong investment stock and that positive sheen appears to extend to many of its partners. While PC sales fall, Mac sales continue to climb, driven by enterprise demand.

That’s great, but what’s also true is that the company’s growing stature in enterprise IT is spawning a wave of service providers and integrators seeking to support that growing Apple ecosystem.

That growth is also a visible market opportunity, as evidenced by 2020’s Jamf IPO.

Arguably the first company to sense Apple’s enterprise trajectory, Jamf exceeded expectations in its last quarter and will report its latest results May 10. At the moment, that firm’s market cap stands at $3.65 billion, and it recently made its own major service improvements for business users.

Considering this, it’s easy to believe that Mosyle’s $196 million funding round shows the scale of opportunity investors see in the Apple ecosystem. Investors know hundreds of millions of Windows PCs will need to be upgraded over the coming two ior three years as Windows 11 comes online. They also know that a slice of that upgrade traffic will inevitably go Apple’s way (as it has now been for years), which leaves plenty of scope for the emergence of a diverse and buoyant Apple-focused MDM industry to serve the broad needs of enterprise IT.

Investment in services also makes sense in a context in which some of the bigger analysts anticipate IT spending will shift to integration and services following pandemic-driven hardware investments. Mosyle has experienced triple-digit revenue growth since 2020.

What does Mosyle now offer business customers?

Mosyle has introduced its new business-focused MDM (Mobile Device Management) solution, combining solutions to manage devices, secure endpoints, handle internet privacy and security, and oversee ID and application management in the new offering.

In a statement, the company explained the feature set it now provides:.

Enhanced Device Management: Delivers full MDM for macOS, iOS, and tvOS, zero-touch deployment and automated ongoing management, support for shared devices, support for BYOD, and integrations with Google, Microsoft, Active Directory and more.

Delivers full MDM for macOS, iOS, and tvOS, zero-touch deployment and automated ongoing management, support for shared devices, support for BYOD, and integrations with Google, Microsoft, Active Directory and more. Endpoint Security: Deploys 24/7 protection regardless of location, ensuring devices leverage the latest macOS security tools, follow leading cybersecurity recommendations, and meet industry compliance mandates. This includes native antivirus and malware detection and will continuously scan, isolate, lock and wipe infected devices. It also automates management and security of privileged accounts with Admin On-Demand, a privileged access management solution for macOS.

Deploys 24/7 protection regardless of location, ensuring devices leverage the latest macOS security tools, follow leading cybersecurity recommendations, and meet industry compliance mandates. This includes native antivirus and malware detection and will continuously scan, isolate, lock and wipe infected devices. It also automates management and security of privileged accounts with Admin On-Demand, a privileged access management solution for macOS. Internet Privacy & Security: Provides encrypted DNS functionality that automates web filtering and encryption exclusively on Apple endpoints.

Provides encrypted DNS functionality that automates web filtering and encryption exclusively on Apple endpoints. Identity Management: Combines Single Sign On (SSO) functionality with two factor authentication to secure company-owned Apple devices. It supports Okta, Ping Identity, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and more.

Combines Single Sign On (SSO) functionality with two factor authentication to secure company-owned Apple devices. It supports Okta, Ping Identity, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and more. Application Management: Offerrs the capacity to remotely deploy, update and manage any compatible app on Apple devices.

There is not doubt that companies in this space will begin to compete more significantly as they seek to build presence in a growing industry. The Apple-in-the-enterprise ecosystem has never looked so buoyant.

