2022 New Zealand tech conference and event guide

Computerworld New Zealand has compiled a list of upcoming technology events for the New Zealand IT industry taking place in the following weeks and months.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person conferences and summits may be rescheduled or cancelled unexpectedly, so be sure to verify an event’s status before scheduling travel.

May 2022

12 May: ITP Networking: How can you move toward your next career step?, Wellington. A brief overview of the IT Professionals career advance programme followed by an informal networking meetup.

16-22 May: Techweek, various locations nationwide and online. Billed as New Zealand’s festival of tech and innovation Techweek is a series of over 300 events held across New Zealand.

26 May: Electrify Aotearoa – Women Founders Conference, Christchurch. Hear from successful women founders and learn from masterclasses with top investors.

June 2022

14 June: TUANZ & WISPA Rural Connectivity Symposium and Conference, Hamilton. The first in-person rural connectivity symposium since 2019, this event aims to reset the dialogue around the next steps for improvements to rural services.

July 2022

26-27 July: 2022 NZ Cyber Security Summit, Wellington and online. Rescheduled from February 2022, the summit is an opportunity to connect policy with practice and to hear insights from those on the front line of cyber security in New Zealand.

27 July: Digital Trust Hui Taumata, Wellington. This event will consider how to build trust into the digital systems that connect New Zealanders to the world.

August 2022

5 August: 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards Gala Dinner, Wellington. The winners of the 2022 NZ Hi-Tech Awards will be announced at this event. The awards celebrate New Zealand’s most successful high-tech companies and highest achieving individuals.

November 2022

29 - 30 November: NZ CIO Summit 2022, Christchurch. This event is set to offer a line-up of expert speakers from the New Zealand and international CIO community, as well facilitated roundtables and Tech Talks - short presentations on practical issues facing today’s ICT teams.

29 November: 2022 New Zealand CIO Awards, Christchurch. The Awards recognise individuals and teams who have shown leadership, innovation and foresight in their contribution to ICT and business.

March 2023

7 March 2023: Digital First - The Transformation Challenge, Auckland or virtual. This event provides insights into the biggest trends in tech to empower organisations to grow technical capability.