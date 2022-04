WWDC speculation has officially begun. So, what will Apple announce at its annual developer conference in June? Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss what to expect at WWDC this year, including updates to Apple’s operating systems like iOS and macOS and maybe even some hardware announcements.

