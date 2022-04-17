News

NZ Fry Up: NZ tech body condemns Russia; No official advice on Kaspersky; Vodafone scores high in mobile benchmark; AA’s new CTO

New Zealand IT, tech, and telco news and views from our correspondent in the Central North Island.

NZ tech body joins Russia war condemnation

Tech body IT Professionals New Zealand (ITPNZ) has joined the International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP) in condemning the actions of Russia in Ukraine.

As an active member of IFIP, ITPNZ said it agrees with the sentiments of a statement the IFIP board released last month expressing its deep shock at the events in Ukraine. In its statement, IFIP said it has deep ties in Ukraine, with its last in-person General Assembly hosted in Kyiv in September 2019. 

IFIP is an umbrella organisation of computer and ICT professional societies worldwide, it has a formal consultative partnership with UNESCO, and it is recognised by United Nations and other world bodies. 

