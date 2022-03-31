Podcast: iPhone 14 rumors and Apple’s hardware subscription service

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a hardware subscription service that would allow users to lease its devices like people lease cars. This program would differ from the 12- and 24-month loan programs currently available. And while its release date is months away, specs have already leaked about the upcoming iPhone 14. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss why a hardware subscription service could benefit enterprise users and what to expect in the iPhone 14.