OzTech: Aussie tech trainees increase but so do dropouts; .au now available; National plan against cybercrime; Michelle Price exits AustCyber; NSW digital vehicle registration access

Australian tech trainee numbers increase—and so do dropouts

The number of people that were training for engineering, ICT, and science in Australia more than doubled from the quarter ending September 2020 to the quarter ending September 2021, with data showing 7,810 people were employed as apprentice or trainee in this area, a big jump from the 3,430 in 2020.

The data was published by the National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER), a professional organisation which collates data from the latest National Apprentice and Trainee Collection.

Even more significant is the number of people who started training in technology: 2,545 people in the September 2021 quarter, more than five times compared to the previous year’s 480.

The New South Wales government was celebrating the increase in people undertaking traineeship, with 460 people starting their training in the state in tech. But the number of people who did not finish or who cancelled an ongoing traineeship was 105. That figure, when put against the 100 people who started their training in the September 2020 quarter, does not give cause for celebration.

The number of cancellations and withdrawals for Australia in tech was 480, and only 300 people completed their training in the quarter ending September 2021.

Registrations open for .au domain

Any person or organisation can register for a .au domain viua AUDA-accredited registrars once they meet eligibility criteria of having a verified connection to Australia and wanting to create or manage an online presence for themselves or their organisation.

Those that already have a domain in the .au namespace — .com.au, .org.au, .net.au — can apply for priority status and register the exact match to their existing web address. This will be allowed until September 2022.

National plan against cybercrime unveiled

The Australian federal government has revealed Australia’s National Plan to Combat Cybercrime and has launched a centre focused on fighting cybercrime.

The plan was created to help prevent and protect the country from cyberthreats; investigate, disrupt, and prosecute those caught; and help those affected by cybercrimes to recover. Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews said the plan will support industries to grow online, build wider confidence in the digital economy, ensure safer online spaces for children, and better support law enforcement.

The Joint Policing Cybercrime Coordination Centre (JPC3) will be led by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and is based in the AFP’s New South Wales headquarters. “Using far-reaching Commonwealth legislation and high-end technical capabilities, the AFP’s new cybercrime centre will aggressively target cyberthreats, shut them down, and bring offenders to justice,” Andrews said.

Michelle Price moves to EY

AustCyber CEO Michelle Price will depart the organisation to join consultancy firm EY on 2 May 2022 as partner for EY’s Oceania cybersecurity, privacy, and trusted technology practice.

The news isn’t a big surprise, as it has now been more than 12 months since startup advisory Stone & Chalk merged with AustCyber.

Price had been with the organisation since its inception in 2017, leading as CEO since 2018.

At EY, Price will lead the government and public sector team focused on protecting digital government and essential services. EY expects her to also grow its cybersecurity ecosystem and the industry including working with startups and the private equity firms.

Digital access to certificate of registration in New South Wales

Following a pilot of more than 1,000 vehicles, the New South Wales government announced this past week that vehicle owners can now opt in to get electronic reminder notices and access their digital certificate of registration through their My ServiceNSW account.

Motorists were already able to renew their registrations online, but 16% of registrations were not renewed on time. Thus the new reminder and digital access service.

Those who opt in will receive reminder notifications six and two weeks before their registration expires and one day after via email, in their MyServiceNSW account, and by push notifications in the Service NSW app.

Those that do not register will continue to receive a paper renewal notice.