Podcast: What’s the deal with Apple's Studio Display (and who would want it)?

Users and reviewers have expressed some frustration with the new Studio Display, wondering why its components and software mirror that of an iPhone without touch capability. Apple is known for recycling its products, but is the Studio Display, with its A13 chip and Center Stage camera, too recycled? Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss what frustrations people have with the Studio Display and who should and should not use it.