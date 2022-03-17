Podcast: Foxconn’s factory shutdown, Mac Studio review and iOS 15.4

Foxconn partially shut down some of its factories in manufacturing powerhouse Shenzhen as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak. Foxconn, which is the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer and Apple’s largest iPhone supplier, said it “adjusted the production line to minimize the potential impact,” and some of its factories have partially reopened. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss how this shutdown could have affected the mobile supply chain. They’ll also discuss Macworld’s review of the Mac Studio and what’s new in iOS 15.4.