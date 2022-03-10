Podcast: What the new Mac Studio is all about (And what it’s not)

At its “Peek Performance” event on Tuesday, Apple dropped two especially surprising announcements. First, it introduced the newest edition to the M1 chip lineup, the M1 Ultra. Then, it introduced a new desktop Mac, the Mac Studio, which isn’t quite the Mac mini or the Mac Pro. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss what these new additions to Apple’s hardware lineup are all about and who will get the most use out of them.